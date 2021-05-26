It’s been a few weeks since students from James Madison University, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University departed campuses for the summer after a year like no other.
With a little time to reflect, local college and university administrators share reflections on a year of COVID-19, and while there are many shared experiences such as mask-wearing, social distancing, quarantine beds and more, there are also some shared words that come to mind: grit, resilience, togetherness.
And it wasn’t just the pandemic that colleges and universities had to contend with, although it certainly presented the largest wholesale challenge. But colleges were also contending with protests over systematic racism and a summer of upheaval in this country, as well as economic challenges, JMU President Jonathan Alger said.
“This was obviously the most challenging years in higher education history and JMU as well,” Alger said.
Alger highlighted 10 standout moments that define the 20-2021 school year:
• JMU worked with all three other institutions of higher learning as well as local government, school and health agencies on the Stop the Spread campaign
• When the school year began there was a shortage of available COVID-19 testing supplies, but the university was able to up its capacity throughout the year, slowing the spread
• JMU had to pivot to mostly online learning for four weeks in the fall when COVID-19 numbers increased quickly
• JMU played a key role in getting vaccines to the community as well as the JMU community by being a mass vaccination site and using students and faculty to administer the vaccine
• JMU worked with the community on economic recovery including producing and handing out personal protective equipment, helping with the farmers market and small businesses
• JMU renamed three campus buildings for staff or alumni who had a major impact on the university
• The university was able to raise money for the school’s long-term future, but also it’s short term. Over $1 million was raised for 150 students who were impacted by the pandemic and wouldn’t have otherwise been able to return to school.
• JMU opened several buildings, including the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the new college of business and Duke Dining, which helped to feed students when they were required to socially distance
• All varsity sports were able to happen this year, including football, with the rearranging of calendars to accommodate protocols
• JMU was able to have in-person graduation ceremonies, something no one was sure would happen when community COVID-19 numbers spiked after the holidays
Alger wanted to thank those people who don’t always get thanked when thinking about the pandemic — housekeepers, library workers, information technology staff.
“When we remember this year in the history books, we want to remember the unsung heroes, too,” he said.
This is not the first opportunity that Bridgewater College President David Bushman has had to reflect on the last year. And it won’t be the last.
Recently, Bushman took up a copy of the history of the school documents by an alumnus from the 1980s. It’s over 1,000 pages. Bushman went to the section on the Spanish Flu to see what, if any, comparisons could be drawn from that pandemic to this one.
He was surprised to see that there were only a few paragraphs.
“It made me wonder, for something that dominated our lives every day, 100 years from now, will this just be a few paragraphs?” he said.
It’s hard to imagine now, with it only being 15 months since the start of the pandemic, and the end in sight but not arrived.
Bridgewater College was the only school that was able to stay in-person throughout the 2021-22 school year. The school benefits from having a small residency. Normally, there are 1,200 to 1,500 students on campus. This year there was between 800 and 900.
But Bushman said what really contributed to the school’s low overall COVID-19 numbers was a sense of students, faculty and staff taking care of each other.
“There was a lot of anxiety in January, the third wave,” Bushman said. “But there were no big numbers. I’m proud of the day to day successes for students who took care of each other.”
And while Bushman said he is proud that everyone was looking in front of them to make sure they had a foot in the right place, they also had their eyes on the future.
The school quietly began a new fundraising effort to help endow the school’s colleges, which began in December with a $5 million donation to endow the College of Arts and Humanities.
“We couldn’t just take a year and a half off,” Bushman said. “This pandemic won’t last forever.”
And finally, Bushman said he was proud the innovative ways faculty found to engage students not just academically, but with events to create a real student-life experience.
Faculty would say, “It’s not as good as when we could do this,” Bushman said. He told them, “We have to stop beating ourselves us. We did great things in a pandemic.”
Shannon Dycus, dean of students for Eastern Mennonite University, said that for students and faculty, challenges birthed opportunities. As a university that relies heavily on the community aspect and in-person activities, it was hard to adjust to that. And EMU officials looked heavily to its student leaders to guide them as it is their experience at the end of the day.
One of the very first campuswide events that EMU held last year was called “Race Matters” and it was led by the Student Government Association and the Black Student Association, Dycus said.
“After a summer post-George Floyd, we had to pay attention. There was some things we needed to know,” she said.
The thing that surprised her the most this year was the unending patience and grace exhibited by the students during a very hard time.
“Our students did a hard thing for a really long time,” she said. “Their endurance, that really surprised me. That people were not only able to live through a pandemic but do well academically. That’s honorable.”
And the culmination of the year, an in-person graduation, was the reward, Dycus said.
Being together, that many people, although socially distanced, was a new experience for most of them. And the energy from that was significant.
“What we missed last year becomes even more valuable,” Dycus said. “Thank God for science and that we get closer to what we think of as ‘normal.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.