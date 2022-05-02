When organizers of Incredible Conventions, a comic and toy touring company, were looking to expand its tour dates in Virginia, it came to their attention that Andrew Stronge lived in the Harrisonburg area and was a prolific in the comic and art world, said Sam Schaefer, a showrunner for Incredible Conventions.
Stronge pitched Harrisonburg as a potential stop for a comic and toy show given its untapped market and the accessibility due to Interstate 81 and it also being a college town.
The faith that Incredible Conventions had paid off on Saturday with the first Shenandoah Comic and Toy Show on Saturday at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds as hundreds of people turned out to participate.
There were over 70 vendors of local artists, crafters, comic book collectors, toy vendors and more in the Exhibit Hall. There was also raffles, cosplay contests and a guest star who has inked a number of Marvel comics.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Schaefer said. “But it’s been elbow to elbow all day.”
Incredible Conventions serves areas all over Virginia, with the biggest show being in Tidewater.
Stronge saw this area as an untapped market for comic and toy lovers. Being a vendor at other shows in the state, he knew that travelers will come from all over to attend a quality show.
“But there are also a lot of first timers,” Stronge said. “Hopefully they get a first taste and will commute for bigger shows.”
