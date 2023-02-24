After months of deliberation, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s commercial dog kennel ordinance Wednesday.
The ordinance permits a commercial breeding kennel to have no more than three litters per calendar year. A female dog can’t be bred more than once per calendar year.
“We all heard statements from folks from the community on an ongoing basis, but it kinda came down to a matter of how many litters. And that’s really the question that I think we were back and forth, back and forth on,” she said.
County officials have said the proposal was written in an effort to prevent “puppy mills” from operating in the county. The board of supervisors tabled the proposal after a public hearing Sept. 28.
During the September public hearing, most speakers asked the board to table the ordinance. Common concerns raised were that the proposal, as it was written at the time, inadvertently punished responsible breeders. Others who spoke in September wanted the board to ensure the final draft protected the dogs’ welfare.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission advanced the proposal without a recommendation.
The ordinance states that cages or pens for individual dogs should be at a minimum long and wide enough so that the dog can “easily turn around.” It should also be no less than double the size of the dog from nose tip to rump, and no less than double the size of the maximum natural height of the dog’s head when the dog is standing or sitting, whichever is higher.
Pens or cages for a mother and her pups need to have adequate floor space “to allow free and easy movement of the mother and all the puppies,” the ordinance states.
Dog waste can not accumulate in exercise areas that would risk the health and wellbeing of dogs, staff or visitors, the ordinance states.
Commercial breeding kennels may be inspected once every year on an announced and by-appointment basis, the ordinance states, and may be inspected at least once randomly and unannounced between annual inspections.
Kennel operators must provide their contact information to the county to have on file. Owners would need to maintain records of dog identification, lineage of each breeding dog going back three generations, parentage and vetting.
Commercial kennel operations must be set back 150 feet from any property line, or 75 feet if allowed by the adjoining landowner. Kennels will also need to be set back 100 feet from roads. Kennel owners must submit a plan for waste disposal. Animals would need to be kept indoors from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
According to the ordinance, the kennel should take “reasonable precautions” to ensure that any customer purchasing one of the kennel’s puppies is someone who does not intend to transfer or resell the puppy to another, unless as a gift to another individual or family.
Violators of the ordinance may be subject to zoning violations and revocation of the special-use permit.
Currently, two special-use permit requests for commercial dog kennels, both in northern part of the county, remain tabled.
