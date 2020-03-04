After going back to the drawing board, Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a request to turn a proposed condominium development into apartments.
The board approved a request in 2019 by Cosner Investments LLC for a 5-acre portion of a 10-acre parcel from general agricultural to planned multifamily use for the development of Locust Grove Village — a four-condominium development with no more than 86 condos.
The parcel is located on the southeast side of Boyers Road south of Stone Spring Road.
During a public hearing in April, Seth Roderick, a representative for Cosner Investments LLC, said the goal was to create a different living environment for those who want condominium-style housing without the ownership, maintenance or responsibilities, while in a rural setting.
Since the board’s approval, investors couldn’t be found for the development, leading Cosner Investments to seek an amendment to the plan to replace “condominium” with “apartment.”
Todd Rhea, an attorney with Clark and Bradshaw who is working on the project, said during a public hearing Tuesday that it would be easier to construct and finance apartments than condominiums.
Rhea also said the town homes attached to the apartments could be sold separately.
A final decision on the request will be decided by the Board of Supervisors following a second public hearing.
