Rockingham County Public Schools is one step closer to securing necessary funding for school renovations after the Planning Commission recommended the $180 million capital improvements program for approval.
No one spoke during the public hearing Tuesday, leading commissioners to unanimously recommend approval of the CIP.
The CIP, a five-year plan guiding future construction and capital projects, includes $61 million for education-related projects, including renovating McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
The program also includes funding for seven other major categories: community development, landfill, public safety, public works, recreation, technology and utilities.
Based on a preliminary report, education had the highest amount of expenditures, largely due to Rockingham County Public Schools requesting the funding.
School renovations are slated to start with McGaheysville Elementary School during fiscal year 2024, with an estimated cost of $7.7 million.
Renovations at Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School would begin during FY25, with Spotswood High School costing $40 million and Elkton Elementary School at $13.3 million.
Other education-related projects being proposed will be funded through the Virginia Public Schools Authority.
Public works and utilities also have high budgets, with public works at $56.6 million and $40.1 million for utilities.
In the community development budget, improvements for the Lake Shenandoah watershed culvert worth $1.61 million for FY21 has been included. Funding is being done through a 50% match between the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation as part of the revenue sharing program.
The project would upgrade two upstream culverts at Baybrook Drive and Berryfield Drive, along with reconstructing a crossing at Shen Lake Drive. The upgrades and reconstruction are planned for completion in FY21.
There are also plans to construct a stormwater control facility within the Lake Shenandoah watershed in FY21, followed by maintenance costs from FY22-25. Total estimated cost for building the facility and maintaining it is estimated at $613,000.
Within public safety, a new response station to improve service levels in the Broadway district is being proposed. The North Area Response Station, to be located off Kratzer Road, would be constructed during FY23 for an estimated $1.5 million.
An amphitheater and recreation center is on the books for the recreation budget, both expected to be constructed FY25.
The amphitheater would be located at the Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and would be used to host regional athletic events, offer amenities for the community and provide athletic fields and recreation facilities near the Urban Growth Area. It is estimated to cost $1 million.
The recreation center, also to be located at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, is being proposed to open up opportunities for people to get involved by hosting tournaments and events and create revenue. The project is slated to cost $7 million.
According to the proposed CIP that was included in the Planning Commission's report, a variety of funding options exist, including direct county contribution from the county budget, which will be considered in April.
The county is also considering cash proffers, federal and state funds, fees collected by the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority and bonds to attribute to a funding source.
“I think [the CIP] came together well,” Commissioner Kevin Flint said.
The CIP will be considered by the Board of Supervisors, along with a second public hearing.
