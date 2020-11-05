The Rockingham County Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend approval of a rezoning request for a residential subdivision expansion off McGaheysville Road.
The request came from Faraway Farms Inc., which is seeking to rezone 43.77 of 102.57 acres to be added to the Overbrook Farm Subdivision. The property is located on the west side of Power Dam Road near McGaheysville Road.
Commissioner Keith Sheets was the applicant for the rezoning request and recused himself from discussion.
Overbrook Farm was first approved by the county in 2009, and again in 2017 with proffer amendments. The applicant is seeking to amend the master plan to allow for increased density on the undeveloped portion of land, according to the case report.
As stated in the report, the development would increase from 168 to 230 units, allowing for an additional 62 units.
Under the existing master plan, the undeveloped area is capable of accommodating 62 additional units.
The 62 new units would increase the amount of single-family or duplex units to 125.
Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak said the rezoning would allow for a mix of single-family detached dwellings and duplexes.
Other proposed changes to the master plan are altering the layout for the undeveloped portion and reducing the amount of common area by 8.66 acres – changing from 41.51 acres to 32.85 acres.
“The latest proposed amendment [from September] is intended to update the layout and unit types for the [approximately] 44 acres located to the east of the existing creek,” according to the plan description. “The proposed layout includes a centrally located common open space and trail system that serves as an extension of the common open space established within the constructed portion of the development.”
According to the development’s narrative statement, walking trails will be constructed once nearly 75% of the subdivision is complete.
“The shared-use path would follow throughout the entirety of the project and tie into the existing section,” Dyjak said.
A homeowners association is used and no commercial uses are included with the plan.
Dyjak said construction of the new units would take several years before being completed.
No one spoke against the rezoning request, but commissioners did receive an emailed comment from adjacent property owner Thomas Stumph, who expressed concerns over the proposal.
Stumph said in the email that he had concerns regarding traffic as there could be the potential for 125 additional cars and the dairy farm nearby had enlarged its operation, causing an increase in farm vehicle traffic flow on Power Dam Road. Stumph asked if there would be a traffic study done to determine if the road needed to be widened in the future.
The Virginia Department of Transportation did not express any concerns regarding the expansion.
Community development staff recommended the rezoning request be approved as the request was not substantial and represents a “more efficient” use for the developable land. Commissioners agreed with staff and approved the rezoning request unanimously. Sheets abstained.
