A proposed mixed-residential complex will be heard by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors after planning commissioners unanimously recommended approval of a request to amend a master plan that nearly doubles its density.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC has requested to increase residential density from 384 units to 728 units, adding 133 acres to the property. The property adjoins the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County limits and is located 0.4 miles south of Covenant Drive, west of South Main Street and north of Pike Church Road.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning, told commissioners Tuesday that the applicant was seeking to rezone roughly 133 acres of existing B-1 property to allow for higher density units.
The original master plan for the development, which was formerly known as Ashby Centre, was approved in 2009 and called for a total of 384 units. The land has since been undeveloped, justifying the rezoning, Dyjak said.
Dyjak said the amended plan calls for 24 garden-style apartment buildings to be added to the proposed housing types of the development. Each building would contain 12 units for a total of 288 apartment units.
As a condition to the development, 10% of commercial development would need to be dedicated to common areas, including recreational spaces, ranging from communal turf fields, a playground and walking trails. Dyjak said there would be 26.6 acres dedicated for the common area.
In addition to the apartment buildings, Bluestone Development would increase the town house density from 226 units to 321 units, adding 95 town houses to the development.
Duplex lots will increase from 96 to 102, while detached single-family lots would decrease from 62 to 17.
Existing woodland vegetation along the northern ridge of the property would remain unchanged, according to the plan description.
“The development is within the urban growth area and the impacts would be spread out over time,” Dyjak said, adding that staff recommended approval of the request.
There were several questions raised by commissioners regarding the rezoning cases, including public transportation and the location of the nearest city bus stop.
Dyjak said Harrisonburg officials did not comment on public transit as part of the county’s request for city comment.
Seth Roderick, with Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, said that while there were no specific bus routes incorporated into the site plan as of Tuesday, there is a possibility an existing bus route could go through the development and make a stop.
As part of the development’s conditions, defined bus stop areas will be provided to all residents, according to the plan description.
Another concern raised related to the number of parking spots available and how many bedrooms each apartment unit would have.
Roderick said apartment size for bedrooms had not been determined as of Tuesday, but parking has been based on the assumption that apartment units would have a mixture of three to four bedrooms. Appropriate parking will be verified prior to construction.
With the commissioners’ recommendation for approval, the rezoning case will head to the Board of Supervisors for final consideration.
