The Rockingham County Planning Commission received an annual update on the capital improvement program during Tuesday’s meeting, which showed several changes to planned projects.
Since the Board of Supervisors approved the five-year plan guiding future construction and capital projects worth $180 million in March, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a ripple in the timeline and cost for projects.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a memo that due to the nature of funding sources for new projects and the ability to complete projects slated for fiscal year 2021, the timing and phasing of projects were updated based on where they were slotted in the adopted plan.
“Some projects moved forward because several qualified for CARES Act funding,” Dyjak told commissioners Tuesday.
There were 14 projects accelerated due to the need to respond to the pandemic, including an ambulance and ladder truck replacement, data center upgrades and cardiac monitor replacement.
Dyjak said 13 projects were added to the plan for consideration in fiscal years 2022-26, the first of which begins in July.
Projects added have specific funding streams, Dyjak said in a memo, none of which come from the general fund. New additions include a turn lane into Spotswood High School, road extension on Technology Drive and Jacob Burner Road waterline replacement.
New projects are funded mostly by the Virginia Department of Transportation. The remaining projects are funded by the county’s water and sewer enterprise fund, according to the memo.
The CIP advisory subcommittee reviewed 64 projects totaling more than $208 million — an increase from the adopted $180 million in the current CIP.
The cost would span over five years, with the majority of spending slated for fiscal year 2026.
There were minor changes in one of the seven CIP categories: education.
The adopted CIP included $61 million for education-related projects, including renovating McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
Based on a preliminary report, education had the highest expenditures, largely due to Rockingham County Public Schools requesting the funding.
School renovations are slated to start with McGaheysville Elementary School during fiscal 2024, with an estimated cost of $7.7 million. Renovations at Spotswood High School will begin in fiscal 2025, with an estimated cost of $40 million.
Renovations at Elkton Elementary School were slated to start in fiscal 2025 as well, but were pushed to fiscal 2026. The estimated cost remains $13.3 million.
The subcommittee unanimously recommended approval of the plan’s updates, according to Dyjak. Following the subcommittee’s lead, planning commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of the updates.
The updates will go before the Board of Supervisors for final consideration.
