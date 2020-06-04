Additions to the capital improvements program plan will make their way to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors after the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of two projects.
Since the commission’s meeting in March, supervisors adopted the document, a five-year plan guiding future construction and capital projects that included $61 million for education-related projects, such as renovating McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
It wasn’t until after updates to the plan were finalized that two new projects were identified by the Virginia Department of Transportation for grant funding applications.
The first addition to the CIP plan would involve widening Smithland Road between U.S. 11, or North Valley Pike, and Va. 718, or Old Furnace Road, in Harrisonburg.
Currently, that stretch is a two-lane roadway with no shoulders and no rumble strips, a safety feature to alert distracted drivers. The project proposes the section of road to be widened to add a 4-foot shoulder and increase the lane width from 10 feet to 12 feet where possible.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said the project would enhance safety and benefit bicyclists with the wider shoulder.
The project is estimated to cost $5.7 million.
The second project would expand the existing Mount Crawford Park and Ride at Exit 240 off Interstate 81.
There are 50 parking spaces at the park and ride, and the plan proposes increasing it to 82 parking spaces, with four handicap spaces and one electric vehicle charging station. The remaining 77 parking spaces will be reserved for normal use.
Dyjak said the park and ride is routinely “overparked” and the improvements would allow more parking spaces and room to allow for bus service.
The plan also proposes expanding an existing best management practice located off Friedens Church Road.
The project is estimated to cost $1.94 million.
The additions will bring an additional $7.64 million to community development projects, raising the total of the capital improvements program to $180 million for all categories, according to Dyjak.
Both projects had SMART Scale pre-applications submitted in April, and if approved, funding will be provided by VDOT with no county contributions.
Dyjak said the timeline for the two projects is dependent on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which oversees SMART Scale projects. He said it could be anywhere from three to five years to seven years before the projects are started.
