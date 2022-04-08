The Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of two rezoning requests at its meeting Tuesday.
The advisory board voted 4-1 to recommend approval of a request by Saber Khoshnaw and Bashdar Azeez, who seek to rezone just under 2.5 acres on the north corner of Garbers Church Road and John Wayland Highway from an agricultural district to a business district.
Commissioner Michael Harvey was the lone vote against recommending approval.
Khoshnaw and Azeez have not submitted proffer statements, or conditions, regarding the rezoning request, so all business uses would be available if approved by the Board of Supervisors, according to Rachel Salatin, the county’s director of planning.
Khoshnaw told the Daily News-Record earlier this week he plans to put a car lot on the property.
While all business uses are available, Salatin said the size of the property and Virginia Department of Transportation requirements will naturally limit the type and intensity of its use.
A vacant house and garage currently sit on the property. Other businesses, including a concrete plant, contractor’s operation and a veterinarian clinic, surround the property.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a request from Rockingham County, which seeks to rezone just under 30 acres west of North East Side Highway at Oviedo Drive and east of the railroad tracks from an agricultural to a business district.
This rezoning was staff-generated and is needed to fix a typographical error from a 2017 Board of Supervisors meeting, according to county staff.
