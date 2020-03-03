With $61 million requested for school renovations, the Rockingham County Planning Commission will consider the $180 million capital improvements program during today's meeting.
The CIP is a five-year plan to guide the construction or acquisition of capital projects in eight major categories: community development, education, landfill, public safety, public works, recreation, technology and utilities.
Based on the preliminary report, most expenditures will go toward education and public works projects, with $61 million for education, as requested by Rockingham County Public Schools, and $56.6 million for public works.
Education-related projects include renovating McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
Renovation of McGaheysville Elementary School is slated to begin in fiscal 2024 and is estimated to cost $7.7 million. Both Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School would start FY25, with Spotswood High School costing $40 million and Elkton Elementary School at $13.3 million.
Other education-related projects being proposed will be funded through the Virginia Public Schools Authority.
Utilities has been budgeted for $40.1 million and recreation with $8.4 million. Funding has been requested in other areas of interest, including administration, public safety, community development and the landfill.
In the community development budget, improvements for the Lake Shenandoah Watershed Culvert worth $1.61 million for FY21 has been included. Funding is being done through a 50% match between the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation as part of the revenue sharing program.
The project would upgrade two upstream culverts at Baybrook Drive and Berryfield Drive, along with reconstructing a crossing at Shen Lake Drive. The upgrades and reconstruction are planned for completion in FY21.
There are also plans to construct a stormwater control facility within the Lake Shenandoah watershed in FY21, followed by maintenance costs from FY22-25. Total estimated cost for building the facility and maintaining it is estimated at $613,000.
Within public safety, a new response station to improve service levels in the Broadway district is being proposed. The North Area Response Station, to be located off Kratzer Road, would be constructed during FY23 for an estimated $1.5 million.
An amphitheater and recreation center is on the books for the recreation budget, both expected to be constructed FY25.
The amphitheater would be located at the Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and would be used to host regional athletic events, offer amenities for the community and provide athletic fields and recreation facilities near the Urban Growth Area. It is estimated to cost $1 million.
The recreation center, also to be located at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, is being proposed to open up opportunities for people to get involved by hosting tournaments and events and create revenue. The project is slated to cost $7 million.
According to the proposed CIP that was included in the Planning Commission's report for today, a variety of funding options exist, including direct county contribution from the county budget, which will be considered in April.
The county is also considering cash proffers, federal and state funds, fees collected by the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority and bonds to attribute to a funding source.
After being reviewed by the Planning Commission, the recommendations will go to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.
Other items on today’s agenda include a hearing for an ordinance amendment relating to the distance between apartment units within the Planned Multi-Family Zoning District and three rezoning cases.
West Lake Space LLC is requesting a rezoning of 0.74 acres from General Agricultural to General Residential in order to “better align the existing use with those allowed within the [General Residential] district,” according to staff reports.
The property is home to a detached, two-story office building that is used as a medical office.
A second request is being made by Freedom Center DC Institute for a rezoning of 3 acres from Neighborhood Business to General Agricultural. The owner has plans to turn the main structure on the property into a single-family dwelling.
The final request to be heard is from Cosner Construction LLC for the development of the Locust Grove Village — a four-condominium development with no more than 86 condos.
The parcel is located on the southeast side of Boyers Road south of Stone Spring Road.
Due to a lack of investor interest, developers have asked to change the term “condominium” to “residential units.”
Cosner Investments requested that the Board of Supervisors waive the requirement for a public hearing during its Jan. 24 meeting, but was denied.
Staff has recommended approval of all three requests.
Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
