Rockingham County Planning Commission will get a sneak peak of recommendations for the capital improvements program today as subcommittee members will host a preliminary presentation.
The capital improvements program is a five-year plan to guide the construction or acquisition of capital projects in four major categories: education, public safety, public works and other, Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a memo.
“[The CIP] streamlines projects and plans for the future,” Dyjak said Monday.
Due to the adopted program ending in fiscal year 2021, Planning Commission established the an advisory subcommittee during its September meeting. The subcommittee, comprised of five members, has reviewed projects requests through a series of meetings with department heads and staff members from Oct. 15 to Nov. 12.
The subcommittee reviewed 48 project requests totaling $180 million over five years compared to the adopted total of $49.9 million in the current program, according to the memo.
“This is the first time in four years we have had a complete review of the CIP,” Dyjak said.
Based on the preliminary report, most expenditures will go to education and public works projects, with $61 million for education and $56.6 million for public works.
Utilities has been budgeted for $40.1 million and recreation with $8.4 million. Funding has been requested in other areas of interest, including administration, public safety, community development and the landfill.
While a full presentation and public hearing is scheduled for the Planning Commission's March meeting, Dyjak said today’s preliminary report will allow commissioners to digest the information before moving forward.
After being reviewed by the Planning Commission, the recommendations will go to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.
Other items on today’s agenda include the election of a new chairman and vice chair, which was postponed from the January meeting due to weather.
The chairman is in charge of running meetings and often represents the Planning Commission in the county’s dealing with other agencies or governmental bodies.
Commissioner Keith Sheets, who represents District 5, currently serves as chairman.
While there are no public hearings scheduled, commissioners will consider taking action on the annual report, the schedule for the county liaison to city Planning Commission, and receive updates on pending ordinance amendments.
In 2019, commissioners considered 21 ordinance amendments and 17 rezoning requests, according to the annual report.
Of those considered, 19 amendments were recommended for approval while two were withdrawn.
For rezoning requests, 13 were recommended for approval by commissioners and all 13 were approved by supervisors. Two requests are on hold by the applicant’s request.
Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
