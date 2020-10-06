When a proposed mixed-residential complex was approved by Rockingham County officials in 2009, 384 units were included in the construction plan. More than 10 years later, developers are coming back before the county to amend the master plan to nearly double its density.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC is requesting to increase residential density from 384 units to 728 units, adding 133 acres to the property. The request will be heard by the county’s Planning Commission during today’s meeting.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said Monday the developers were “seeking to take the existing B-1 property and rezone that for higher density units.”
The property adjoins Harrisonburg and Rockingham County limits and is located 0.4 miles south of Covenant Drive, west of South Main Street and north of Pike Church Road.
According to the plan description, the property was formerly known as Ashby Centre and holds 132.98 acres zoned as planned neighborhood district with conditions and general business district.
Dyjak said the land is undeveloped, but the developer wants to add more housing options to the property.
If the county approves the request, 24 garden-style apartment buildings would be added to the proposed housing types of the development, according to the plan description. Each building would contain 12 units for a total of 288 apartment units.
The apartment’s common area would include recreational spaces, ranging from communal turf fields, a playground and walking trails. As part of its conditions, 10% of commercial development must be dedicated to common areas.
In addition to the apartment buildings, Bluestone Development would increase the town house density from 226 units to 321 units, adding 95 town houses to the development.
Duplex lots will increase from 96 to 102, while detached single-family lots would decrease from 62 to 17.
Existing woodland vegetation along the northern ridge of the property site would remain unchanged, according to the plan description.
“‘Community’ is at the heart of all development and design decisions, creating a master plan that satisfies the needs of a variety of users,” developers said in the plan description.
A community park is also featured in the plan that will include a wet pond for stormwater management.
Defined bus stop areas are to be provided to all residents, according to the plan description.
“In sum, the amendment proposal of Bluestone Development addresses the current needs in this area of Rockingham County which conflicts with the existing zoning,” developers said in plan description. “The benefits of amending the code include affordable workforce housing, increased density which discourages urban sprawl, and density-appropriate infrastructure. Provisions made within this plan of development have potential for both immediate and long-lasting positive impacts to our community and District 2 of Rockingham County.”
Based on the number of units and housing options available, Dyjak said the development would be most similar to the Preston Lake subdivision.
Preston Lake, located between Massanetta Springs Road and Boyers Road, has been under development for the last 14 years. The project has had several master plan renditions since the Board of Supervisors approved it in 2005.
The project started as town homes and single-family units and grew to include multifamily buildings and quadplexes after MLK Preston Lake bought the development in December 2012 for $2 million after the property foreclosed in early 2011.
Planning commissioners will also consider four ordinance amendments during today’s meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
