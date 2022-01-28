Before COVID-19 changed everything, Bob Wille and his wife were going to the Elkton Community Center six days a week, always in the morning.
Wille would use the stair machine and his wife would walk a mile around the track. Both Wille and his wife are in their 80s, and the Elkton Area Community Center is where they hang out with friends, get exercise and stay engaged in the community.
"You can't sit around the house all day," Wille said.
He has lived in Elkton for about seven years and has been a member of the community center much of that time.
"I don't have much of a yard, so there isn't any yard work to do," he said.
Now that the community center is back open following the shutdown in 2020, Wille and his wife go less frequently, two or three times a week, but it's the highlight of their week.
"It's quite active for a small community," Wille said.
He also helps with the kids fishing day every year, donating his time and money. Wille said the line of kids waiting outside the center on fishing day makes him happy, and seeing the kids get to fish always puts a smile on his face.
Samantha Brown has been the director of the community center since July 2020. Brown is a licensed occupational therapist who wanted to get out of the health care field and do something different.
"Our whole goal is to really enhance the quality of life and serve the needs of the community," Brown said of the community center's mission.
In a lot of ways, the community center, along with the schools, is the heart of the town. And it happens to be located in the actual center of Elkton. It's a place of well-being and fellowship. It's place for all ages to gather and be together.
According to the community center's website, it serves the East Rockingham and surrounding areas. The community center offers a diverse array of amenities and programming for everyone in the community, including reservable spaces for social and professional events, and athletic programs for those of all ages and abilities.
Amenities include:
- Gymnastics, dance and recreation area with athletic flooring
- Mirrored aerobics room with athletic flooring
- Three large community rooms (250-300 people) suitable for dances, family reunions, wedding receptions, community groups and business meetings
- Events room
- Large commercial kitchen
- Game area
- Precor cardio and nautilus machines
- Cushioned fitness track
- Business meeting room
Classes include Elkfit, a strength- and cardio-ased class, yolates, dancing for fitness, Pound Mondays, karate, Valley Program for Aging and a train running class.
Recreational programs include senior program, gymnastics, volleyball and basketball. There are also additional dance programs.
A monthly fee for residents is $20 for an adult and $15 for kids and seniors. It is $5 more a month for nonresidents. The center also offers yearly membership fees.
Qualifying senior citizens can have their membership fees covered by the Silver Sneakers program, Brown said.
The community center is growing. In December, Brown signed up 25 new members. That time the year before she signed up only six.
The community center invites groups from outside of the community as well and hosts free events. This past year, the community center partnered with the American Cancer Society to host a 5K, with all the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
The Elkton Area Community Center is located at 20593 Blue and Gold Drive. To learn more, call 540-298-8730.
