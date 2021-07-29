Adoption is a journey that Jennifer Swartzentruber has always known she wanted to take in order to have a family. Her father was adopted, and two other family members came into her life in other ways than blood relation.
So when it came time to start thinking about a family, Swartzentruber and her husband, Dwayne, began the process. The first step is figuring out a way to get past the extreme shock of the price tag, Swartzentruber said.
"It's just not possible," she said of the $45,000 average cost to adopt in the United States. "But we got to a point where we didn't care about possible or not."
The Lacey Spring Elementary School kindergarten teacher decided to take a leap of faith and look to her community for help with the cost.
The cost of adoption covers a variety of fees, of which the average person is probably unaware. The price tag covers adoption agency fees, lawyer fees, the needs of the birth mother, travel costs to meet the birth mother and to be there at the time of birth. The latter of which can be a weekslong endeavor because an adoptive family is not legally allowed to transport a child over state lines without an interstate compact on the placement of children, or ICPC, which can take days or weeks to obtain.
And there is no exact amount a family can expect to pay when looking into adoption. While the average cost is $40,000 to $45,000, it can be upward of $60,000. According to Swartzentruber, as many as one-third of all Americans consider adoption, but only 2% actually go through with it because of the cost.
For the Swartzentrubers, there was no reality where they could afford to adopt without the help of family, friends and their community. But they had no idea how much the latter would step up to help.
This past spring, the couple decided to host a fundraiser yard sale to help contribute to their goal. They posted it on Facebook to ensure people would show up. What they didn't expect was how many people offered to donate items for the sale. It soon became clear that they would need a different venue than their own home. A custodian at Lacey Spring offered up her property, which includes a large field and is located off of U.S. 11.
"It took five trailers and covered her whole yard," Swartzentruber said of the event, which took place on April 12.
The yard sale was only scheduled for that Saturday but as soon as the Swartzentrubers arrived Friday morning to start setting up, people began pulling up wanting to buy things. It turned into a two-day event and despite their exhaustion, Jennifer and Dwayne Swartzentruber were present all day both days, thanking shoppers and hearing their adoption stories.
But they weren't alone. Lacey Spring Elementary School Principal Tammy May was there to help, shop and provide food throughout the day.
"We had a goal of $2,000, but Tammy said she thought that was wrong," Swartzentruber said.
As it turns out, principal knows best. The Swartzentrubers were way off in their estimations. Over the course of the two days, the community helped them raise $12,000 toward their adoption fees.
"We are blessed beyond our wildest dreams," Swartzentruber said. "There is nothing to do but be joyful."
While the response may have shocked the Swartzentrubers, May said it was just a reflection of the love and generosity the kindergarten teacher shows to the children and the staff every day.
"If you could be a fly on the wall and watch this little thing flit around the building, loving children. She is a light and so many people wanted to help," May said.
And that includes May. After the yard sale, Swartzentruber got a message to meet May after school one day. Although she wasn't really worried, getting called into your boss' office after hours is ominous.
Far from being anything to worry about, the meeting was May pitching the idea of hosting a benefit concert in October at her own home.
"You asked me and I said 'yes,' of course," Swartzentruber recalled. "There were big hugs and emotion and excitement."
May has hosted concerts at her house in the past and has connections with local musicians, so she knew it would work.
"We love listening to live music, and when you can come together and do that for a good cause, it's just fun," May said.
The event is not open to the public, and invitations are going to be limited to friends, family, co-workers and church communities. But between May and the Swartzentrubers, that's a lot of people. They are asking $10 per person and May said she hopes the event raises at least $5,000, with that being a low estimate.
Currently, the Swartzentrubers need between $10,000 and $18,000 more to meet their adoption goal.
It might seem unusual to some that a school principal would be so willing to help someone with such a personal thing. But that's just par for the course at Lacey Spring, May said.
"If a member of the staff needs something, boom, it's done," she said. "People around here take care of each other and come together to support each other."
For Dwayne Swartzentruber, who knows May but doesn't work with her every day like his wife does, the news that she was offering to host a benefit concert for them was a surprise.
"I'm so thankful," he said. "Throughout this whole process we have been on the receiving end of so much generosity."
