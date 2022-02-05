Ten years ago, Karen Ridder was a reading specialist at Linville-Edom Elementary School. She loved it there.
"You feel it when you walk into Linville-Edom, the teachers, the staff, we all know each other by name," Ridder said. "We know the hardships that may be occurring, and we put our arms around each other."
Ridder returned to LEES this school year as the principal. It was like coming home.
But there was a possibility that Ridder might never have had the chance to return to the small community school of about 160 students.
It was recommended in November 2019 that the school close after the 2019-20 school year due to the need for significant renovations, including the outdated septic system the School Board seemingly had no answers for.
But the community fought the announcement. "Save LEES" signs popped up everywhere. T-shirts were made. A contingency of parents spoke at every School Board meeting sharing facts, figures, anecdotes and stories all aimed at keeping the doors open.
It feels like the fight was a long time ago. The pandemic quickly became the school division's priority. But in January 2021 it was announced that the School Board was seeking alternatives to closing. A glimmer of hope was kindled.
And then in November, the School Board approved the first step in keeping the school open. Rockingham County Public Schools approved a contract to purchase land from a local landowner to solve the septic system issues at LEES.
The total purchase price of $119,405 is based on $65,000.00 per acre. The School Board also approved a deed of easement and adjoining land transfer.
While the process is not complete, and the plan for the septic system has yet to be approved by the Virginia Department of Health, Ridder and those who rallied to keep the school open are feeling confident their beloved school isn't closing anytime soon.
"I appreciate the School Board's commitment to keeping LEES open. The School Board has been amazing," Ridder said.
LEES is one of those schools where generations of families have passed through the doors, and it's not something the community was willing to lose without a fight, Ridder said.
Fifth-grade teacher Chris Markham has been at Linville-Edom now for almost 11 years. He said he was nervous when he heard the school might close, but is feeling relieved now that a plan is underway to keep it open.
"We all love this school, and we love being here," Markham said. "There was a lot of nervousness when they were talking about closing it. Now, we're just relieved we're staying open and we get to continue to be a part of this community."
Although the plan to keep the school open isn't official, both Ridder and Markham expressed confidence that the School Board and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will do what needs to be done to see it through.
"I'm pretty confident in what has been said," Markham said.
About Linville-Edom
Linville-Edom Elementary School was once a high school. The Linville District was the only one in Rockingham County that didn't have a high school in the early 1900s.
Linville-Edom has a unique history and place in its community. With a wheel attached to a pole, a group of Linville residents set out in 1910 to count the number of revolutions made by the wheel as it traveled from Linville to Edom.
Once they divided the number in two, they had the perfect spot for the new building — the exact midway point between the two Rockingham County communities.
The new Linville-Edom Consolidated School opened its first year's session in the fall of 1912, with seven elementary grades and one year of high school. But sufficient interest in the new school had been generated by 1920 to make Linville-Edom a four-year high school.
On a cold Sunday night on Feb. 20, 1939, the Linville-Edom School's main building was completely destroyed by fire of an unknown origin.
Plans for rebuilding were immediately put into action, and in approximately one year the new structure was completed adjacent to the gymnasium. The cost of the building was $113,000 and equipment $18,000.
From 1920 to 1952, nearly 600 young men and women received their Linville-Edom High School diplomas.
Since consolidation of numerous schools throughout Rockingham County by 1953, Linville-Edom School has served elementary school students. The building went through extensive renovation in 1992-93, including the addition of an elevator.
Fighting For Their School
When it was announced that Linville-Edom was going to close, Bethany Fairfield had a third-grader and a first-grader. She knew that in two years her youngest would be starting kindergarten. But would her youngest be going to LEES? Would her elementary-aged children have to go to a new school?
Fairfield didn't like the answers to these questions, so she sought out to change the school's fate. Fairfield was on the parent-teacher organization at the time, and she met with a group of five to come up with a strategy to save the school.
They ordered 500 signs that quickly sold out. Even after the announcement that steps were taken to keep the school open, many "Save LEES" signs are still seen around the community.
Parents began speaking at meetings, and Fairfield and others met with Scheikl, members of the School Board and with maintenance director Steven Reid.
The group of five started forging relationships with community leaders, engaged with the Linville-Edom and Singers Glen Ruritans and met with Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and some members of the Board of Supervisors.
"I'm really proud of our community," Fairfield said. "[The school division] began having conversations about what we could do to keep the school open."
It worked. Fairfield said she feels hopeful that the school will remain open now that the process for updating the school's infrastructure is underway.
"The School Board is happy, the community is happy, and the principal and teachers feel like their jobs are secure," Fairfield said. "I'm grateful to Oskar Scheikl, the School Board and the director of maintenance, who worked a lot behind the scenes. I really appreciate their time and effort to make sure LEES remains open."
The first School Board meeting after it was announced that it was being recommended that LEES close, Kristin Quesenberry was in attendance at Broadway High School with her son, who was in third grade at the time.
After the meeting Quesenberry's son went up to Scheikl and said, "Dr. Scheikl, I have something to tell you. I really don't want you to close our school."
Scheikl answered, "I can't promise that just yet."
Two years later, Quesenberry and her son were at the meeting when the School Board officially put into motion the plan to save LEES.
After the meeting, Scheikl went up to the now fifth-grader and said, "I'm glad to tell you it's going to stay open."
"It was a full-circle moment," Quesenberry said.
Quesenberry said she hopes to never again hear that a school her children attend is closing, but she learned a lot about Rockingham County Public Schools, the School Board process and the community over the last two years as a result.
"Everyone, not LEES people, but other people, kept telling us, 'Give up. They've already made their decision,'" Quesenberry said.
That may be a true statement for other school divisions, but not for RCPS.
"Linville-Edom and Singers Glen, we're small communities, but we're mighty," Quesenberry said.
