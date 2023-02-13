Community members will get the chance to weigh in and learn more about the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail in upcoming weeks.
Don Hindman, project director for the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, said meetings are being scheduled in nine incorporated towns — Broadway, Timberville, New Market, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook, Strasburg and Front Royal — to get community input on the proposed multi-use trail.
The project would utilize an old rail line from Norfolk Southern that goes from Broadway to Front Royal, spanning just less than 50 total miles. Hindman said negotiations are underway with Norfolk Southern and state funds are set aside to acquire the corridor. The federal budget passed in December allocates $3 million for the trail's engineering.
Officials have said that if acquired, the plan is to have the trail complete by 2030.
"We're making progress on all of those fronts," Hindman said.
The nine incorporated towns where the trail would be, along with Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties, have adopted resolutions of support for the project.
The first community meeting will be held in Broadway on Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m., at Broadway Coworking, located at 202 N. Main St. Hindman said each meeting will consist of a short presentation with an update on the project and an input session of what people want to see on their section of the trail.
"We want to get to each of the communities," Hindman said.
Representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation will be at each meeting, Hindman said. VDOT is investing in preliminary designs for the entire trail.
A meeting for New Market will take place in its town hall on March 2 and a time hasn't been determined. Mount Jackson's meeting will take place at its town hall on March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Timberville's meeting is scheduled on March 11 at 9 a.m. at the Plains District Community Center and Edinburg will have its meeting March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Edinburg Fire Hall.
Strasburg will hold its meeting in the town's council chambers on March 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Front Royal will meet March 23 at 7 p.m. at Samuels Public Library.
Project representatives will meet virtually on April 4 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Woodstock's meeting will be on April 6 at 6 p.m. at the town hall. Toms Brook hasn't yet set a date.
"It's a marathon," Hindman said. "It's not a sprint, but each mile is important."
