The late Margaret Miller was said to be the matriarch of the annual Bridgewater Lawn Party, an event drawing thousands of people and vital funding to the community.
Before passing away from cancer last year at age 90, Miller wore many hats in the planning of the annual party for the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company, up until last year’s.
“You can write down all you want, you still have to run it from your heart,” said lawn party co-chair Josh Shank. “If there’s one thing I learned from Margaret, it’s run it from your heart and not your checklist.”
Without Miller, a community of many newcomers is forming to fill her shoes, Shank said.
“Margaret was a pillar in our community,” Shank said. “[To fill her shoes] we have to build an arch, which will take years.”
One of those newcomers is Mary Witmer, of Weyers Cave, who took over as the volunteer kitchen manager this year, a role Miller used to hold.
Witmer said she welcomed something constructive to do while mourning the recent loss of her own husband. Having volunteered with the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale in the past, Witmer said she felt ready to lead the kitchen in this year’s lawn party.
“I’m really enjoying it,” said Witmer, who hadn’t worked with Miller. “[Miller] sounds like she was an amazing person.”
Miller also served as the president of the ladies’ auxiliary, which dissolved when she passed away, according to lawn party organizers.
“They lovingly referred to Miller as ‘the queen,’” said Rodney Hildebrand, a retired member of the fire company, who said he has been involved for 50-plus years.
“It’s so different. Just not having her here, her knowledge. She didn’t need to think about it. She knew what needed to happen,” said lawn party co-chair Shawn Rhodes.
Before she died, Miller encouraged Gloria Hildebrand, of Bridgewater, to take over the popular cake raffle booth, where the prize is cakes donated from community members by the hundreds.
“She was a hard worker and we miss her,” Hildebrand said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.