BRIDGEWATER — In the Bridgewater community, Feb. 1, 2022, was a day filled with horror, grief, and overwhelming anger, Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten said.
But it's his hope that's not what history writes about.
"Instead, let it write about two selfless individuals who simply represented the best in humanity that day," Litten said at a sunset memorial ceremony at Bridgewater's Oakdale Park on Wednesday. "Two men who could have run, but chose to confront evil instead. Two officers who not only saved countless lives, but also provided inspiration for a community, desperate for hope amidst the darkness."
The town of Bridgewater held the sunset memorial service Wednesday evening in memory of Bridgewater College police officer John Painter, and campus safety officer Vashon "J.J" Jefferson, who died in the line of duty on Feb. 1, 2022 at Bridgewater College.
Town officials also dedicated a plaque at the Oakdale Park Memorial Garden in honor of Jefferson and Painter, which read: "Painter, a Bridgewater College police officer, and Jefferson, a campus safety officer at the college, were tragically shot and killed on February 1, 2022.
"Close friends and known to those around them as 'The Dynamic Duo,' they died protecting the college and this town, likely saving countless lives," it continued.
For years, Bridgewater police chief Phillip Read said, the garden held plaques for Wayne B. Stoutamyer, a Bridgewater police officer who was killed outside his home in 1976, and Edward "Eddie" Caracofe, a Bridgewater firefighter who died in the line of duty in 1979 while fighting a fire at Jess’ Restaurant in Harrisonburg.
"Though our hearts remain heavy over the tragedy that our community experienced on February 1, may these plaques be a reminder of the sacrifice that was paid for our safety," Read said. "And may it also be an inspiration to all of us to live life well, just as John and J.J. did."
Read was just five months into his current job as Bridgewater police chief when the Bridgewater College shooting occurred. Read, like the other local, state and federal authorities that responded to the scene, stepped into danger, putting the safety of others before their own like Jefferson and Painter did.
"That is the definition of the common phrase that we use, the thin blue line," Read said. "The thin line of uniformed officers, standing between good and evil, standing between peace and chaos."
Jefferson and Painter were distinguished and accomplished individuals, Read said. Painter, 55, of Grottoes, began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff in King George, and retired as Grottoes Police Chief in 2018, after 18 years.
Painter served in the U.S. Air Force from 1985 to 1988, and was an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1999 to 2000, according to Bridgewater College.
Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, began working as a patrol officer with the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office in 1997 before serving as a national Reconnaissance Officer in Chantilly from 1999 to 2011, according to Bridgewater College.
Before joining the Bridgewater College public safety department, Jefferson was a sergeant with Shenandoah University's Department of Public Safety in Winchester. He was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
"One thing they had in common was a deep love for their family and friends ... their activities during their time off revolved around being with their loved ones," Read said. "After (Feb. 1,) I heard many stories from Bridgewater officers about (Jefferson and Painter's) love of hunting, fishing, cookouts, joking and how generous they were to others.
"Though they were constantly joking and pranking each other, they took a job as law enforcement officers very seriously," Read continued.
Police are sometimes referred to as sheepdogs, protecting the flock from predators, and defending others even at their own risk, Read said.
"John and J.J. were sheepdogs that day. They were the thin blue line," he said. "They left their families that day, and every day, standing ready to protect and willing to give their life to their flock, the Bridgewater College community, and the Bridgewater community at large."
Read said Jefferson and Painter's actions saved countless lives, and the community is forever grateful.
"Amidst the tragedy, suffering, pain and loss, there was hope, and it came in the form of this community," Read said. "Though the tragedy made a gaping wound in our community, and left scars unseen, it also brought us together like never before. It was as if the community wraps its arms around one another in love, there was beauty among the ashes."
Read told the crowd to ask themselves how they are serving others in their lives, and if they're putting others before themselves, like Jefferson and Painter did. When people enjoy Oakdale Park in the future, he hopes they take some time to remember the fallen heroes and their families.
"John and J.J.'s sacrifice helped others to live," he said.
