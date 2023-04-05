Economic development was a focus of discussion during a work session with Rockingham County officials Tuesday, as the county works through a rewrite of its comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan is a state-mandated document with a purpose to help localities plan for the future. The Berkley Group, based out of Bridgewater, is assisting the county with its comprehensive plan rewrite.
When asked by Tori Haynes, planner for The Berkley Group, what makes the county a good place for business, officials attributed its "business-friendly" permitting process, public schools, colleges and universities, interstate accessibility, and diversity among a wide range of economic sectors.
The county balances maintaining common sense with allowing new businesses — with an economic development and community development business focused approach, officials said.
Challenges facing businesses are the county's housing costs, lack of childcare accessibility and a trend toward remote work, officials said.
In the future, the county wants to create new jobs where necessary and have its existing industries not only stay but expand.
What's proven successful for county businesses, officials said, are strong partnerships between the county and Massanutten Technical Center and Blue Ridge Community College and education and training opportunities for business owners.
There are infrastructure and improvements needed to support economic development such as having capacity for water and sewer, and focus on education, transportation and internet accessibility countywide, officials said.
Haynes also went over the draft version of the comprehensive plan's third chapter, focusing on natural and historic resources. The draft states: "Rockingham County’s defining natural and historic resources will be stewarded for future generations by protecting the environment, preserving community character and planning for a resilient future."
To protect the county's existing environmental resources, officials should consider reviewing ordinances to add performance standards or restrictions for development on steep slopes, and to consider enhanced performance standards for disturbance and development on steep slopes, the draft states.
The county should preserve its rural landscape, community character and historic resources, the draft states.
County officials also reviewed the draft chapter four of the comprehensive plan. The chapter focused on the county's community facilities and infrastructure.
Officials determined the county's goal statement for facilities and infrastructure should read: "Rockingham County provides public facilities, services and infrastructure to support a high quality of life for all residents in a sustainable, efficient and fiscally responsible manner."
The next work session for the comprehensive plan is scheduled for June 6 at 3:30 p.m., at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.