In June and July, Jimmy Carr sent dozens of people to drive down every single street in Rockingham County to determine which areas were not served by wired, gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure.
The results identified roughly 7,600 areas in the county being unserved by broadband service.
“The data that we gathered was based on our independent, in the field, visual verification of what infrastructure was there,” said Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband.
Carr shared the information with the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday to not only make a point, but to offer assistance in providing broadband to unserved areas.
The solution — install nearly 680 miles of fiber infrastructure on existing poles to extend broadband service to all remaining unserved areas.
“We are the only company working on this type of project in the area,” Carr said.
All Points Broadband is a Virginia-based rural broadband company that operates in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky.
The purpose of Carr’s presentation Wednesday was to seek the board’s approval to include Rockingham County in a regional Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, or VATI, project and seek funding for the project through a VATI grant. The deadline to apply for the grant is Sept. 14.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said broadband has become a necessity over the years, adding that schools will be dependent on it more often.
“This is truly the economy of the 21st century,” he said. “I’m glad we’ve been able to find a solution.”
The regional initiative includes All Points, Dominion Energy Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and seven participating counties, including Rockingham County.
Carr said it will cost nearly $55 million to make broadband available to 100% of unserved locations in the county.
“All Points would secure $29.5 million, or 54%, of total project cost,” Carr said. “The VATI application would provide $17 million, or 30%.”
Rockingham County would be responsible for $8.9 million of the project if the VATI grant application is awarded. Carr said funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used toward the project’s expenses.
According to VATI’s website, grant recipients will be notified in December if applications are approved. Carr said Rockingham County and All Points will have 90 days to enter into an agreement to move forward with the project if the VATI grant is awarded.
The project is likely to be completed within 24 months, Carr said.
With Rockingham County well-positioned for grant approval, Carr said, the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to a memorandum of understanding that the county supports the project and will be included in the VATI application.
District 5 Supervisor Mike Breeden was absent during the meeting.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included appropriating $15,000 from the county’s fund reserve budget to go toward the appraisal portion of the Shenandoah Valley rail to trail project.
The proposed project would transform 48.5 miles of an out-of-service Norfolk Southern rail corridor into a multiuse linear park going from the northern end of Rockingham County through Shenandoah County and ending in the central part of Warren County.
Broadway and Front Royal will be the two endpoints for the trail, which will also pass through Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
A feasibility study on the project is due to the chairs of the House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 1.
The board also approved a rezoning request from Dennis Wenger, who was seeking to amend proffered conditions to the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision to remove phasing limitations on town home construction.
The property is located on the west side of Pear Street near Erickson Avenue and features a variety of single-family detached homes and town homes.
When the board approved the original rezoning request in 2018, there was a proffered condition stating no more than 40 building permits would be issued for both single-family detached homes and town homes during any 12-month period beginning on the date the first building permit is issued. Zoning Administrator Kelly Getz said the latest request will allow no more than 80 building permits to be issued for town home construction.
The phasing limitation for single-family detached homes will remain at no more than 40 structures a year. Getz said the request will not change the density of the development.
The board approved the request unanimously, along with adopting an ordinance to move the Mount Crawford polling location from the Mount Crawford Ruritan Hall to the Mount Crawford Town Hall off South Main Street.
No action was taken on a proposed solar ordinance and policy during Wednesday’s meeting.
