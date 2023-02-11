Linford Berry is no stranger to auctioneering competitions.
He’s also no stranger to winning them.
The Dayton auctioneer was crowned the 2023 Virginia Champion Auctioneer at the annual Virginia Auctioneers Association Convention and Contest held in Richmond this January.
The Virginia Auctioneers Association champion auctioneer contest was first established in 1978, and each year, the winner receives a trophy and custom belt buckle, Berry said. They’re also given the opportunity to represent the Virginia Auctioneers Association for the following year.
The champion also earns the Stuart Desper Memorial Award Trophy, engraved with the name of each champion and eventually passed on to the next champion.
Berry is an auctioneer for Mountain Valley Auction in Dayton and has competed in 16 different contests since his graduation from the Worldwide College of Auctioneering in 2016. Last year, he won the Mid-Atlantic Bid Calling Championship.
This year was the sixth time Berry competed for the Virginia championship, he said.
“Competing in bid calling contests gives me a way to develop and improve my skills as an auctioneer,” Berry said in a statement.
Auctioneers are scored on their chant, stage presence, item description and salesmanship. The Virginia contest also includes an industry related interview question, which is used to judge the auctioneer’s ability to represent the Virginia Auctioneers Association to the general public.
“This really is an honor, and a great responsibility. I look forward to promoting the auction industry in the coming year,” he said.
