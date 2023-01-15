Construction on a sewer line replacement on Fieldale Place is underway, and county officials say motorists should expect some traffic changes in the weeks to come.
Fieldale Place is a residential street located south of the city limits and connects Reservoir Street to Springfield Drive. During a routine inspection, crews discovered several portions of the existing sanitary sewer main were in poor condition, requiring replacement to restore structural integrity and flow capacity, according to Ross Morland, the county's director of engineering.
Rockingham County awarded the work to Aaron J. Conner General Contractor, Inc., of Salem, in October.
In mid-December, crews mobilized to the site and began work to further evaluate the existing infrastructure, perform surveys and collect field data, Morland said. Before any roadway excavation, crews confirmed utility crossings and began work to rehabilitate the eight existing manholes.
Beginning the week of Jan. 23, electronic traffic message boards will be posted at the extents of the project area – Reservoir Street and Port Republic Road, Morland said. The boards will inform drivers of the construction activity, and that Fieldale Place will be closed to through-traffic beginning Feb. 13.
Morland said the road will remain open for residents who live along or immediately adjacent to the project site, as well as emergency services and school buses. Work zone limits will extend along Fieldale Place between Albert Long Drive and Robin Hood Court.
He said during the day, drivers can expect to see temporary lane closures along Fieldale Place, as sewer main replacement progresses. At night, excavation pits will be covered with traffic-rated steel plates.
The work is to be done without impact or service interruption to local residents, Morland said. Officials anticipate the project to be completed and Fieldale Place fully reopened within the next three months.
Morland said those with questions about the project can be directed to the County’s Engineering or Public Works departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.