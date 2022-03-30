The content of books in public schools continues to be the controversial topic on parents’ minds across the country and in Rockingham County.
At the last few School Board meetings, parents have used the public comment section of the meeting to discuss books they perceive to be inappropriate for various age groups.
Although the School Board and the audience have received a presentation on the policy for parents to challenge public school books, parents continue to attend meetings and ask for action against certain reading materials.
On Monday at the Rockingham County School Board meeting, Zac Nicholson publicly took issue with the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie. This is the same book that School Board member Matt Cross wanted to show excerpts from at a previous meeting via a slide for everyone in the audience to see, but the decision was made not to show it.
Nicholson said this book, which has been banned in school divisions across the country and before this year, is in middle schools in Rockingham County despite being inappropriate for students.
While some school divisions have removed the book due to the novel’s depiction of alcohol, poverty, bullying, violence, sexuality, profanity and slurs related to homosexuality and mental disability, others have lauded the book as an important coming-of-age novel.
After handing out excerpts from the book to School Board members, Nicholson asked, “How is this language OK for middle school?”
It is part of the School Board’s policy to review materials in their entirety and not just based on excerpts, which often removes the context for why certain scenes or dialogue have been included.
Nicholson asked the School Board to vote during the Monday meeting to either remove the book from schools or to create a rating system that can be applied to books to alert a potential reader to sensitive topics ahead of time. The School Board did not vote on the matter at Monday night’s meeting.
On the other side, Broadway resident Michael Stempel discussed the controversial topics and subject matters of a book that some people feel should be in every school, the Bible.
“Instead of banning books, let’s act justly and walk humbly,” Stempel said.
In response to Stempel, parent and pastor David Burrell said that the Bible is a “history of people,” and that acts that Stempel listed from its pages were “not condoned by God.”
Burrell said adults have a duty to be a filter for children and what they come across. He presented the School Board with a list of books with explicit content that he said he wouldn’t repeat “with a female in the room, much less a child.”
The Rockingham County School Board will meet again on April 11 at the Rockingham County Administration Center at 7 p.m.
