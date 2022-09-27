The Rockingham County School Board voted 3-1 on Monday against a policy that would require schools to notify parents if a student wants to be called by another name than the one that is on their school records. School Board member Lowell Fulk was absent.
The final vote was met with gasps of excitement and applause. Those in the audience who were in support of the policy remained silent.
School Board Chair Dan Breeden made his feelings about policy, proposed by board member Matt Cross, known earlier in the meeting when a vote came up on cellphone use in schools. Breeden said he didn’t understand how Rockingham County Public Schools is giving teachers the discretion to decide on cellphone use, but not on how they are expected to out students.
Board member Charlette McQuilkin said she believes that the conversation should be between the parent and the student, implying that the school division should not get involved in this matter.
Member Jackie Lohr said that if a parent doesn’t know what their child wants to be called, “That seems like a problem between the parent and the child.”
The policy was in response to Cross learning that the school division does not have a policy for informing parents of a student’s desire to be called something that does not match their PowerSchool records.
The policy underwent some change since it was first introduced, namely a provision that would require disciplinary action up to dismissal if a teacher doesn’t report a name change request to parents. Cross has said that the school division already has a process for discipline for employees, and he didn’t feel like that provision was needed.
Many people have turned out to School Board meetings over the past few months since the policy was introduced to speak in favor of and against the name change policy. The former say that parents have a right to know important things going on with their child and that schools shouldn’t keep things from parents. The latter feel that the policy targets trans students and potentially outs them to parents who may not be supportive. In addition, the policy would require parents to give consent to a student name change.
At Monday’s meeting, 24 people spoke for and against the policy. Of those, 15 supported the policy and nine spoke against the policy.
“We save lives when we affirm expressed gender. … There is a ton of evidence,” said parent Lynlee Thorne. “Children are not the property of their parents. They belong to themselves.”
Longtime educator Sandra Parks spoke about the importance in child development of autonomy and a child’s ability to make choices, especially when it comes to identity.
“They need to figure out who they are,” Parks said. “Central issues of identity become of upmost importance.”
Parks added that the idea that parents are not at the table or not included in conversations about their children and their education is incorrect.
Parent Mike Flanders said people who are against the parental notification policy are either trying to take the path of least resistance, “lack the good sense of the harm not approving this policy would cause,” or “you understand this will tear families apart and you don’t care.”
C.J Jordan spoke in favor of the parental notification policy.
Schools have been given permission to “give students instruction to learn,” Jordan said. “They didn’t give permission to make mental and health care without permission or consent.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently released updated model policies about the rights of transgender students. That policy is under a 30-day public comment period that began Monday. If adopted they will likely face a legal battle, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
If they are passed, it will remain to be seen how it will affect Monday’s vote.
