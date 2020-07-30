A conversation about renaming Turner Ashby High School by the Rockingham County School Board, school officials and the community is still months away.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said that right now, the School Board and school officials are busy with getting students safely back into the classroom this fall amidst a global pandemic, and the issue of TA's name would have to wait until after that time.
Turner Ashby High School is named after a Confederate general who fought to keep slavery in place during the Civil War. Across the country, statues of Confederate figures have been coming down and names of buildings have been changing. Most recently in the area, Staunton changed the name of its only high school back to Staunton High School and removed the name of Robert E. Lee.
Petitions have appeared on change.org in favor of changing TA's name and keeping it in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody.
It was a conversation both Scheikl and the School Board knew would take place at some point. In fact, it's been on their radar for some time, which has allowed them to think about what that process will look like.
"It's a process that is not going to be driven simply by a petition," Scheikl said, adding the outcome will not be dictated by which petition gets more signatures.
The process will be one of education — research into the name, the decision to name the school Turner Ashby and the time period for which the decision was made during Virginia's pushback to integration.
But that process needs to take a back seat to the bigger issue of teaching kids during a pandemic and doing that in the safest, best way for students. However, the conversation and eventual decision will happen.
"It will take place, I promise," Scheikl said.
The School Board does not have a policy in place that authorizes it to change a school name. The board would have to vote to change the policy, which if the votes are there to change the name, wouldn't necessarily be a difficult process, Scheikl said. He added that absolutely no decisions have been made on the matter at this time.
