A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record (“Dayton To Begin Interviews For Open Council Seats,“ May 5) incorrectly reported the expiration of Councilman Zachary Fletchall’s term. Fletchall’s term expires December 2022, and a special election will be held in November to fill the remainder of the term.
Jessica Wetzler
