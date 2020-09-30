Every year school divisions have to plan for the inevitability of snow days. Some years these built-in days get used before winter break, and some years they don’t get used at all. But the idea is to plan for them so that makeup days don’t have to be tacked on to the end of the year.
The Virginia Department of Education requires school divisions to have either 180 school days or a total of 990 instructional hours. If they don’t meet those standards, the basic aid that the state provides based on student population is prorated based on time in the classroom and funds can be rescinded based on how many hours or days students were not in the classroom.
This is why snow days, or any inclement weather day, are made up. School divisions can’t afford to lose money.
But in the world of virtual learning where most Virginia students are learning from home, what will happen with snow days? Will they be necessary?
The answer is actually more complicated than you would expect. Because technically, no virtual school days actually count toward the 180-day requirement.
The Virginia code is very specific in that only in-person learning, referenced as “brick-and-mortar” learning, counts as actual school days, said Charles Pyle, director of media relations for the Department of Education.
But what about so many school divisions not being able to meet these requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health?
“Any school division not providing 180 days or 990 hours of in-person instruction to every student will need to apply for a waiver,” Pyle said. “However, that would not occur until much later in the school year. VDOE is not issuing any waivers preemptively.”
School divisions will need to demonstrate completion through alternative metrics, Pyle added.
The Department of Education has done a good job of preparing for the eventuality that virtual learning would be the new normal for this school year, said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards.
“The state has put a series of waivers in place for divisions to apply for,” Richards said, adding that a lot of the waivers involve demonstrating how virtual learning translates to in-person learning. “They have been aware of the issues and has put measures in place.”
In terms of the issue of snow days, Richards said one of the “positives” effects of COVID-19 has been the technological literacy it has forced upon teachers and students. At this point, virtual learning could be a valid alternative to snow days this year and in the future when in-person learning is back.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl agreed that virtual learning could be a viable solution to snow days, as long as it’s a day or two. If there is a storm that comes through for a week or more, it might not be as doable because teachers won’t be prepared for virtual learning like they are now.
Also, about 15% of students currently don’t have reliable internet, Scheikl said, which would make snow days more difficult because the division would not be prepared for that challenge like it is now.
However, for a day or two, teachers could provide lessons that could be viewed and completed offline for those students, Scheikl said.
“It always depends on the situation, but we could take advantage of the remote learning options,” he said.
The Rockingham County School Board may consider opening up school to more students next month. Currently, there are only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students in the classroom, along with a select group of academically vulnerable students at the higher grade levels.
Richards released a letter to parents recently that said they shouldn’t expect the status quo to change anytime soon given the high number of reported COVID cases in the city.
