Elkton Town Council held a short meeting Tuesday, but a portion of the livestream was unavailable due to connection failures.
“We think it was something with an internet cable,” Mayor Joshua Gooden said on Wednesday.
When council began its meeting Tuesday, it was business as usual until Town Manager Greg Lunsford began sharing his staff report.
Then, the virtual feed was interrupted.
For several minutes, members of the public viewing the meeting virtually were left confused and council members unaware the connection had failed.
Gooden said he was made aware of the disconnection after receiving text messages roughly 10 minutes into the start of the meeting. Once Town Council and staff realized the situation, Gooden said, they paused the meeting.
The connection was fixed briefly before disconnecting again.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, Zoom’s streaming is the only way members of the public can access and attend a Town Council meeting, Gooden said.
Meetings are held at the Elkton Area Community Center, which has been closed to the public since Jan. 21 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Gooden said town staff is working on making sure the connection issue does not happen during future meetings.
The complication raised concerns over local government transparency and how to attend meetings during a pandemic.
Megan Rhyne, with the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said Wednesday that the town didn’t face any Virginia Freedom of Information Act violations because providing a call-in number for any failed video-conferencing isn’t stated in Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget amendments from April.
“In my opinion, and as I have seen a couple of times this pandemic, when the feed was lost, they should have stopped the meeting until they could fix it,” Rhyne said in an email. “Or provide a back-up phone number to call into.”
Gooden confirmed Wednesday that the town is still operating under a continuity of governance ordinance, which was readopted in January and lasts until March.
Moving forward, Gooden said, Town Council meetings will be open for in-person attendance starting Monday following the reopening of the Elkton Area Community Center.
The Jennings House, which is home to town offices, will also reopen to the public on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.