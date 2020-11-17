ELKTON — As construction on Elkton’s columbarium at Elk Run Cemetery continues to make progress, requests to trade in burial spots for niches are slowly making their way to the cemetery committee.
During Monday’s Town Council meeting, council members heard from Cemetery Director Delores Hammer, who said she received a few inquiries regarding trading spots.
The columbarium, similar to a mausoleum, was a recommendation by the Cemetery Advisory Commission, and will serve as a permanent public memorial designed to hold urns.
The project will feature four columbariums with each one holding 144 niches. Construction of the first columbarium was previously slated to be completed by the summer but was delayed.
The cost was set to be $1,200 per niche, and each niche is capable of holding up to two urns. If a niche was purchased and sealed but had to be reopened, the cost would be an additional $200.
Hammer told council members that the idea was to allow trading burial spots for a niche of equal value. Mayor Joshua Gooden said Tuesday that a trade would be for the present value of the lot for the same value of a niche.
“If a plot value is $1,000 and a niche cost is $1,000 it could be an even trade,” he said.
Council members didn’t agree with the trade idea and worried the town would lose money in the process. In a unanimous vote, council denied allowing trading.
Council member Steve America was absent.
Other items on the agenda included approving spending of the town’s federal CARES Act funds.
The town received $149,605 from Rockingham County’s CARES Act funds designated to the seven incorporated towns.
On Oct. 28, Town Manager Greg Lunsford said the town had paid $43,000 in COVID-19-related expenses.
Following a closed session Monday, council members voted to set aside $30,000 for hazard pay for town employees and a maximum of $20,000 for nonprofit organizations to apply for CARES Act grants through the town.
Lunsford said each grant would be a maximum of $1,500 and nonprofits could apply for the grant today.
“They will be eligible to apply immediately,” he said. “The organizations will be required to submit written justification for the need to include revenue shortfalls and increased expenses. The town finance committee along with a small group of staff from the leadership team will review the requests and approve the grant awards.”
With the remaining funds, Lunsford said the town plans to purchase a mobile message sign and a generator as an emergency backup power source for the police department and emergency operations center.
Any remaining funds will be used to offset police salaries for the months of October, November and December.
