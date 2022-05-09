Carrie Miller has spent the last handful of years learning to make heads and tails of equine judging as part of the Rockingham County 4-H EquiSmartz team.
Miller, who loves riding horses, said she wanted to learn how to pick a good horse. She also learned skills like public speaking and made a new group of friends, the sophomore at Turner Ashby High School said.
“Coming off of COVID, last year and 2020, we had online contests,” Miller said. “It was really fun just to get back together with the same team members.”
Members of the Rockingham County 4-H EquiSmartz team took home the prestigious Huff Cup Challenge Trophy at the Virginia State EquiSmartz Horse Judging Contest on April 10 at the Virginia Horse Judging Center in Lexington and have earned spots on the state 4-H horse judging team, in addition to earning several accolades throughout the season at other competitions.
Three members of the Rockingham County 4-H Horse Judging Team, Miller, Layla Myers and Karley Sonifrank, judged nine classes of horses in the competition and had to offer arguments for why a particular horse was “the best” for several of the classes.
Usually a four-person team, the lowest score gets dropped in consideration for the Huff Cup. As a three-person team, Miller said they won without the benefit of the drop score, meaning all three team members succeeded across the classes of judging.
Both Miller and Sonifrank earned spots in the Virginia State 4-H Horse Judging Team, which will practice throughout the summer for regional and national competitions, according to a press release.
In addition to Miller, Myers and Sonifrank, team members Brooke Knott, Kaylee Hill and Kaytlynn Hill competed throughout the state this spring on a range of topics, including horse judging, hippology — a test of equine veterinary knowledge — and “horse bowl,” a fast-paced quiz competition of equine knowledge.
Kaylee Hill took home the first place overall honor in the individual phase of the Senior Hippology Contest at the Virginia Tech Block and Bridle Club’s Hippology Competition on Feb. 11 and Miller placed first overall at the Northern District 4-H Horse Judging Competition at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on April 19.
Coach Yvonne Miller, an accomplished horse judge, works with the members of the team to practice all the different skills needed for the contests, she said.
“Earning the right to house the Huff Cup here in Rockingham County this next year and having the team members’ names engraved on it is especially sentimental,” Yvonne Miller said in a press release.
Carrie Miller, Yvonne Miller’s daughter, said she has considered a career as a veterinarian and would also love to be a horse trainer, she said, but would likely have to do that job “on the side.”
“I don’t really know if I want to be a vet,” Miller said. “I’ve thought about an ag teacher. I’ve also thought about a horse trainer but that one is the one that I’ll probably do on the side for my own horses.”
