The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopted its fiscal 2020-21 budget during Wednesday’s meeting, with the budget balanced at $376.1 million.
The adoption of the budget had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the proposed budget to decrease by more than $9 million.
Trish Davidson, director of finance for the county, said on May 26 that spending levels had to be adjusted, but all were minor. The school division’s budget had the most impact on the county’s proposed budget.
Compared to the proposed school operating fund to the amended, there was a decrease of more than $3 million.
There were a few last-minute changes that resulted in a budget change, including the contribution to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board being reduced by $73,000 after planned salary increases were removed. Other organizations also removed salary increases, resulting in a decrease of an additional $33,393.
While supervisors approved the budget, they also be approved specifications that would give Davidson the authority to transfer funds within the same fund as long as the transfer does not cause an increase to the appropriated budget, as well as all unexpended funds in the capital fund on June 30 to be amended to the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
Chairman Bill Kyger said he hopes the process of revising the budget this year allowed staff to learn how to streamline themselves for future budget work.
The budget will go into effect July 1.
