Rockingham County officials have attempted to answer what’s in a name, at least when it comes to private lanes in the county.
At a Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, Kendrick Smith, a geographic information system coordinator for the county, asked the board to adopt a private lane naming and addressing policy.
When a third dwelling is built on a driveway, GIS staff then consider the driveway to be a private lane, Smith said. The county requests residents on the private lane to name it to establish an address that will more effectively locate residents for emergency services.
This procedure has been in effect since E911 — the program that provides the caller’s location to 911 dispatchers — was instituted in the county in the mid-1990s, Smith said. However, it was not formally established as policy.
More frequent resistance from individuals having to change their address prompted county staff to consider adopting the policy.
“I’m hoping to get this a policy for more control on these situations,” Smith said.
The Policy
The policy, adopted unanimously by the Board of Supervisors, gives the property owners along the lane the opportunity to propose the name.
The proposed name cannot duplicate any names already in use in Rockingham County, towns therein or the city of Harrisonburg. Proposed names that are similar to existing names may also be denied. Using an existing name with a different suffix — such as street or lane — is considered a duplicate and will not be accepted, according to the policy.
A majority of the residents on the lane must agree, either in writing or emails, before the name can be accepted.
If there are no acceptable suggestions or no suggestions at all, Rockingham County will name the lane and notify residents of their new address and private lane name.
County staff makes the final decision on private lane names.
Smith said that while he couldn’t immediately think of the most unusual name request he’s had, he’s never had to deny a proposed name.
