Starting in December, residents in the Lake Shenandoah watershed will have to pay a stormwater fee on their real estate bill. The fees will be assessed until 2030 and will go toward funding stormwater infrastructure upgrades.
The watershed covers an area east-southeast of the Harrisonburg city limits and includes land between Port Republic Road and U.S. 33.
The Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority — made up of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors — approved the fee Wednesday, setting the annual rate at 8 cents per rooftop square foot per property. For the first bill due in December, the fee will be assessed at 4 cents per rooftop square foot to account for the fee taking effect July 1.
The decision comes two weeks after the authority held a public hearing on a fee proposal of 10 cents per rooftop square foot. After more than 50 letters were submitted to the authority and additional public comments and messages, supervisors reduced the proposed fee by 2 cents.
It is expected that the fees will bring in roughly $2.8 million over a 10-year period and revenue gathered would only be used toward mitigation efforts.
However, according to Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, the total estimated costs for expenses would be between $3.15 million and $4.75 million.
In a letter to residents, Perry said that estimated costs for expenses were $150,000 for engineering, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
Supervisor Rick Chandler, who represents the area, said he thought there could be an opportunity in the future to get the rate reduced further, adding that the reason would be future development coming to the area soon.
County Administrator Stephen King said the authority will move forward with purchasing property for the purpose of creating a retention basin. The timeline for the project would be to purchase the property in the fall and bid the project for construction in early 2021.
Given that no public comment was needed, the authority adopted the newly proposed fee structure unanimously.
