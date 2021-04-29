The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed $402.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during Wednesday’s meeting.
The budget, which takes effect July 1, was approved in a 4-1 vote, with District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie opposed.
The board also approved the capital improvement plan for fiscal 2022-26, which is a five-year plan that guides construction or acquisition of capital projects for the county. The CIP was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Ritchie again opposed.
The approved budget does not include a cigarette tax of 2 cents per cigarette, or 40 cents per pack. The tax was projected to generate $500,000 in revenue, but was nixed after the budget hearing on April 14.
The budget raises the county’s meals tax from 4% to 6%, a move that is anticipated to generate an additional $800,000 in revenue.
Ritchie questioned why the meals tax increase remained in the budget after raising concerns during the public hearing.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said there was a consensus from the board to leave it in the budget. Kyger also said a large part of the meals tax revenue comes from visitors.
Other taxes — real estate, personal property and machinery and tools — did not increase.
The budget includes funding to continue the vehicle replacement program, Middle River Regional Jail expenses, improvements to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, construction of a new fire station on U.S. 11 north, construction of a maintenance building at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and two new custodians at county office buildings.
Other new positions include two new fire and rescue employees in the Clover Hill response area, two new sheriff’s deputies, a new environmental inspector and a deputy director for the Public Works Department.
The base pay for fire and rescue and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employees will increase to $40,000 a year with the budget’s approval.
There was $18,000 proposed for a vehicle allowance allocation for the Board of Supervisors, but it was removed. The board will receive a 5% salary increase, along with other constitutional officers and employees backed by state revenue.
The approval of the CIP for FY 22-26 included the addition of 13 new projects after 14 projects slated for 2020-21 were accelerated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New projects include Three Springs Water Treatment Plant sinkhole repairs, Boyers Road at Taylor Spring intersection improvements and a turn lane into Spotswood High School.
Road projects are being funded mostly or in part by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Remaining projects are funded by the county’s water and sewer enterprise fund.
