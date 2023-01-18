The Rockingham County School Board and Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a loan application to pay for the $14 million expansion project to Broadway High School.
While there are reserved funds for capital improvement projects such as these, interest rates are so low right now, it behooves the school division to seek a loan and save the reserved funds, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
"Interest rates are unlikely to be this low in a few years," Scheikl said.
The loan application is through the Virginia Literary Fund. Per Virginia Code, school divisions can seek a loan from the literary fund for construction projects, technology purchases and bus upgrades.
The last time RCPS applied for a loan through the Literary Fund was in 2007 for East Rockingham High School and River Bend Elementary School, said Cheryl Mast, Chief Financial Officer for the school division. RCPS also secured a loan in 2006 for Mountain View Elementary School.
The school division should know if it is granted the loan by March.
The expansion to Broadway High School will take place regardless. If the loan is denied, the school division will use reserve funds. The expansion will begin this summer and will be completed by the start of the 2024-2025 school year, if everything goes as planned, Scheikl said.
Each year the school board approves a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan that contains future projects with projected dates and costs. However, the plan can change as needs arise or if a project can be pushed until later.
The current plan contains placeholders for renovations to Elkton Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School and Massanutten Technical Center, among others.
The next Rockingham County School Board meeting will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at Elkton Middle School.
