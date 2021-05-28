The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a $6.7 million plan outlining more than 30 transportation projects for secondary roads Wednesday.
Don Komara, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, presented the six-year improvement plan for fiscal 2021-22 through 2026-27 and said the first two years are essentially set in stone.
“The first two years are pretty solid,” he said. “Once you get into the fifth or sixth year, you’ll look at changes.”
The plan focuses on secondary roads that see a minimum of 50 vehicles per day and qualify to be serviced.
Komara said most roads in the plan are gravel and will be paved in the future.
“We want to build a safe roadway,” he said.
The budget for projects in FY22 is the smallest compared to the other five years, with less than $1 million allocated.
Komara said the district typically gets $1 million each year. A few years ago, he said, it was common to receive between $5 million and $6 million, but now more money is allocated to projects funded through the SMART Scale program.
Roadways seeing improvements in 2021 include Williamsburg Road and Swope Road, which Komara said were “moving along.”
The budget for FY23 is the largest and includes work on Shirttail Alley, Cemetery Road, South Whitsel Church Road and Packsaddle Road.
Most projects are located in Rockingham County’s District 2, which includes Dayton and the communities of Singers Glen, Edom, Linville, Mount Clinton, Silver Lake and a portion of Hinton.
The board held a public hearing on the plan, but no comments were received.
Supervisors approved the plan unanimously.
Supervisors also took action on a rezoning request from K & K Enterprises, which sought to rezone roughly 0.3 acres from medium density residential to general business at 1880 Harpine Highway.
The applicant, Phil Landes, is the operations manager for Kreider Four Seasons Equipment, which is located on an adjoining parcel.
Landes said it has grown into a “thriving business” since it was established in 2007, but is struggling to find space for customer equipment.
The rezoning will allow the business to store overflow equipment indoors and provide space to mow and test equipment.
Landes said the parcel will be used for storage, not a showroom.
“We believe the impact on the neighborhood will be minimal,” he said. “There will be no customer traffic on this property.”
County staff received one written comment prior to Wednesday’s public hearing from Madeline Tusing, who was opposed to the rezoning.
Tusing wrote in an email to Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak that she was told when she purchased her property that she could not build or fence the area behind her property, which is adjacent to Kreider Four Seasons Equipment, due to zoning for easement or ally access.
Tusing said adding a commercial business adjacent to her property will “definitely impact the value of my property in a negative manner as well as impact the neighborhood around us.”
No other comments were received, and the request was approved unanimously.
