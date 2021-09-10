Renee Whitmore, with Old Dominion Realty, said as of Wednesday there are roughly 110 properties on the market in Rockingham County.
Of those available properties, 21 homes are available for sale under $250,000 and 15 qualify for U.S. Department of Agriculture or Federal Housing Administration financing.
There is a lack of new construction projects and houses within the affordable housing range, Whitmore said, and to combat that there needs to be an increase in inventory in the housing market for Rockingham County.
Whitmore told the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Wednesday it was no surprise there is an affordable housing crisis not only locally, but nationwide, as increased buyer demand continues to hit the housing market.
With housing values increasing and the appreciation rate of real estate between 10-12%, community leaders are looking at ways to make affordable housing more of a possibility in the Valley – which is why Whitmore spoke before the Board of Supervisors.
Joined by members of Faith in Action, Mercy House, Valley Program for Aging Services, Habitat for Humanity and Our Community Place, Whitmore and various representatives presented the board with a way to build, preserve and rehabilitate more affordable homes. The first step — creating a housing trust fund.
“Establishing a housing trust fund will help,” said Nadia DaMes, with Faith in Action.
DaMes is the president and operations manager for UMA Inc. in Dayton, which manufactures instruments for the aviation and health industries. During Wednesday’s presentation, DaMes said her employees have struggled to find affordable housing in the area and she has oftentimes assisted with maintenance work when the landlord wouldn’t help.
DaMes said a way to help her employees and others in a similar situation is for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg to create a joint housing trust fund.
“Our neighbors are struggling to find safe homes,” she said. “Faith in Action requests this upcoming budget cycle to reflect our values.”
According to Faith in Action’s website, the housing trust fund will receive public revenues that can only be spent on affordable housing. The website outlines that both the city and county will both contribute $750,000 annually to the fund in order to preserve and create affordable housing for households at 80% of area median income and below.
Adam Blagg, president of Faith in Action, said more than 30 local organizations have endorsed the housing campaign.
Following the presentation, District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said one of the issues with the housing trust fund is how to fund it.
“The poison is in how we fund it,” he said. “A fund may well be the solution, but funding the trust fund is a difficult issue. I pledge I will do all I can to see what is the best way forward.”
DaMes asked the board if in the meantime it would consider forming a housing advisory committee composed of low-income residents, city and county staff, members of the real estate sector and other local leaders to look at ways on how to use the trust fund.
Kyger asked DaMes if any local developers had expressed interest in being members of the committee, to which DaMes said there is interest.
District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said the committee was a good idea and voiced support of the formation.
“It does deserve some discussion,” Kyger said.
According to the Faith in Action website, the next steps community leaders will take will be to receive a resolution of support from City Council and formally create the committee.
