Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that four localities were awarded an Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant, or AFID Planning Grant, to support local agriculture initiatives.
One of the localities was Rockingham County.
According to the governor’s press release, Rockingham County’s AFID grant will be used to explore the feasibility of an anaerobic digester, which takes organic waste and processes it into useful soil amendments and fertilizers that can produce methane biogas.
The digester will provide a new avenue for the county’s agriculture and food and beverage manufacturing sectors with a sustainable disposal option for its organic waste stream, according to the press release.
“We see it as helping our agricultural community, which is a good thing,” said Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator.
King said the county has an abundance of biosolids, such as poultry waste and dairy sludge from cows. With an anaerobic digester, those biosolids will be broken down and reproduced as methane that can be used locally or sold to a utility.
Through the digester, agriculture waste and other biological materials are put together into an enclosure, and once oxygen is deprived, the waste breaks down and generates methane, said Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator.
There are three ways the methane production from the anaerobic digester can work, King said. The gas can be burned at the facility and generate power, can be used locally or sold to a utility company such as Columbia Gas of Virginia.
Armstrong said the county was approached by at least three anaerobic digester companies who were interested in putting a digester in the county, but staff wanted to study it further before making any decisions.
“We felt like in order to properly evaluate those requests, we needed to understand it more,” he said.
The grant totals $20,000 and will be matched with local funds, according to the press release. King said the county’s portion will come from its fund balance. The appropriation will require the Board of Supervisors’ approval.
Moving forward, King said he anticipates the county will begin seeking requests for proposals that will determine where the anaerobic digester can be located and how many are needed.
There is no timeline for when proposals will be open and the project completed, but King said the feasibility study could take four months.
Armstrong said he hopes to have a proposal to the Board of Supervisors by mid-August.
Bettina Ring, secretary of agriculture and forestry, congratulated the county in a press release for “recognizing the importance of our local agriculture industries and supporting local farmers and producers by creating and expanding new markets to maintain and grow their farms.”
Northam said in the press release that he was pleased to see localities use the AFID grants to pursue agricultural projects, adding that, “identifying and supporting local initiatives like these that strengthen and diversify Virginia’s agricultural economy is critical to positioning this vital industry for success in the years to come.”
Other localities that received a grant are Lee, Brunswick and Lunenburg counties.
