During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandra Quigg, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, admits the organization was in a “fundraising desert” as revenue decreased by nearly 20%.
The nonprofit has three locations in the county, one in Elkton and the others in Timberville and Grottoes. At the beginning of the year, the club served 300 children, which has gone down to 150 as a result of COVID-19 impacting the academic school year.
At each of the three clubs, a scholarship of $3 is provided to roughly 40 children a day, resulting in $60 a month for one child. For every child receiving a scholarship, Quigg said that’s $2,400 a month spent at each of the three clubs.
“The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham realizes many families cannot afford these low weekly fees so traditional scholarships are offered in addition to our low fees, which equal around $2,000 more per club,” Quigg said.
To offset depleted scholarship funds, the club applied for federal CARES Act funding through Rockingham County for local nonprofits, which were approved Thursday for $35,000.
“It’s great,” Quigg said. “It’s making up for lost time.”
When the county received CARES Act funding, staff decided to designate a portion of the funds for nonprofits. Using a system similar to the small-business grant program, a nonprofit committee was formed to assist nonprofit organizations that were providing services impacting children.
The county partnered with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which promotes community needs and expedites donations to address crises, ongoing challenges and specific projects.
Funding for nonprofits was to address necessary expenditures due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, according to Ann Siciliano with the Community Foundation.
The committee met on Nov. 2 to review applications, and 17 nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $234,000. Siciliano said funds were distributed Friday.
Of the recipients, Quigg said the club would use the $35,000 it received to offset scholarships provided to youths. The funding will be divided throughout the three clubs – $18,000 to the Elkton club and $17,000 to the Grottoes and Timberville clubs.
Quigg said she was excited to receive the funding, adding that the money would also be used to support the increased staff hours from 25 hours a week to the current 55 hours a week.
“When I got the phone call, my jaw dropped,” she said. “I am grateful the committee realized the essential service we provide.”
Other nonprofits that received funding included Way to Go, which received $13,500 for assisting clients with minor children, and Hope Distributed, which was awarded $35,000 for its Hope on Wheels initiative.
Jeff Wilhelm, executive director of Hope Distributed, said he was thankful for the generosity and support of the Community Foundation, as well as being awarded the grant funding.
“Hope Distributed will be able to ensure that public school students and their families who are in need will have food during the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks,” he said. “As of today, Hope Distributed has given 1.1 million pounds of food to neighbors in our community this year. It is our belief that we are not merely distributing food, but giving hope to those who really need it.”
At Way to Go, Executive Director Benjamin Craig said the funding will serve nearly 47 county households impacted by the pandemic and maintain their family vehicle to retain transportation access and connection to community services.
Craig said those who will benefit from the funding have experienced a financial hardship caused by COVID-19, whether it be loss of employment or earned income.
“Funding will be used to make a monthly car payment to prevent repossession, pay a monthly auto insurance premium to retain coverage, conduct essential vehicle repairs to ensure safety and inspection standards are met or purchase a gas card to be utilized for accessing essential goods and services,” he said.
Those identified for assistance were referred by a representative of a local agency or community organization familiar with the household’s employment history and financial needs, Craig said.
