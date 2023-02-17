A Montessori school in Mount Crawford is seeking approval to expand its building.
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider granting a special-use permit to New Beginnings Montessori School, located at 7021 Arch Drive in Mount Crawford. County documents say New Beginnings Montessori School plans to build a 60 by 40-foot addition for another classroom and storage area.
Supervisors in 2021 approved a permit for New Beginnings Montessori School to operate at its current site.
"As our school community continues to grow, we propose adding an additional classroom space and a large storage area to our school facility," school officials wrote in the special-use permit application. "The proposed plan connects the additional classroom to the existing school building."
School officials say they currently host 28 students and five teachers. The expansion would add up to 28 additional students and an additional two employees.
The school is in session from August to June, and its hours of operation are from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Supervisors will also consider a special-use permit for Clifford Wenger of 116 Bridge Lane in Dayton. Wenger seeks to build an additional dwelling for his son to live in, county documents say.
Public hearings for both requests are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
The Board of Supervisors will also convene for budget work sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days, in the fire and rescue training room at the Rockingham County Administration Building. No action will be taken at the work sessions.
