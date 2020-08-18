Every year teachers and principals get shifted around as educators retire, take opportunities in other school divisions or try their hand at a new role. There will be a few changes for both Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools this fall.
Anne Lintner, principal at Bluestone Elementary School, is retiring from HCPS.
Taking over as principal is Peter Normant, who was the assistant principal at Bluestone. Filling his role with be Amy McCarter, who was a teacher at Bluestone.
Lisa Warren, the associate principal at Harrisonburg High School, is leaving Harrisonburg City Public Schools to take a job in another school division. The associate principal is the second in charge, just above the assistant principals.
Jill Hart, principal at Waterman Elementary School, has been chosen to take over as associate principal at HHS next year.
Taking over at Waterman is Margot Zahner, former director of Great Oaks Academy.
A second assistant principal position has been created at Skyline Middle School to match staffing at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Eric Miller, an assistant principal at the high school, has been selected to be the second assistant principal at Skyline Middle School.
In addition, the school division has hired an instructional technology resource teacher coordinator, who will oversee the instructional technology and resource teachers.
“This is a hugely important position now that we’re mostly online,” Superintendent Michael Richards said.
Changes for Rockingham County:
• Rockingham Academy principal — Dawn Woodrum
• Montevideo Middle School assistant principal — Laura Guenther
• Mountain View Elementary assistant principal — Jay Myers
• Plains Elementary School assistant principal — Marti Garber
