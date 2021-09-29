Rockingham County and All Points Broadband are seeking to bring wired, gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure to unserved areas in the county, but input is needed from residents.
On Tuesday, Rockingham County posted on its Facebook page asking residents to participate in a survey to verify whether they have broadband service in order to be included in a broadband grant project.
The survey is being conducted by All Points Broadband, a Virginia-based rural broadband company that operates in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky. The survey can be found on the company’s website and on the county’s Facebook page.
In August, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors was approached by Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband. Carr told the board that between June and July, he sent dozens of people to drive down every street in the county to determine which areas were unserved by broadband.
They identified roughly 7,600 areas in the county being unserved by broadband.
Carr told the board a solution would be to install nearly 680 miles of fiber infrastructure on existing poles to extend broadband service to all remaining unserved areas. To make that possible, Carr asked for the board’s approval to include Rockingham County in a regional Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, or VATI, project and seek funding for the project through a VATI grant.
The regional initiative includes All Points, Dominion Energy Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and seven participating counties, including Rockingham County.
Supervisors expressed support for the project by unanimously agreeing to a memorandum of understanding and to be included in the grant application.
As the grant application is being reviewed, County Administrator Stephen King said in an email Tuesday that part of the process is to verify if the areas identified by All Points Broadband are unserved by broadband services — which is where the survey comes into play.
The survey asks county residents to confirm their address, provide contact information and complete a questionnaire to determine areas fiber broadband can be built.
Carr said Tuesday the purpose of the survey is to get the best possible information as to where broadband services are available in Rockingham County currently.
“It’s extremely important we get the process right,” he said.
There have been challenges with the project, however. Carr said three incumbent broadband providers are claiming to offer services in areas identified as unserved locations by All Points Broadband. Carr said the providers making the claims are Comcast, Shentel and High Speed Link.
“Between Comcast, Shentel and High Speed Link, they are collectively claiming 6,500 locations are served,” Carr said. “I think that most citizens would be surprised to learn only 1,000 locations aren’t served.”
If service is already provided, unserved locations identified by All Points will be ineligible for fiber-to-the-home broadband, according to the survey.
Carr said now is the time for county residents to speak up if unserved by broadband infrastructure and complete the survey. The survey will be online until Thursday.
Rockingham County officials and All Points Broadband will be notified if the grant application was approved in December. If approved, the project is likely to be completed within 24 months.
The VATI grant will cover 30% of the total project cost, or $17 million. Carr told the board in August the estimated cost of making broadband available to 100% of unserved locations in the county is nearly $55 million.
Carr said All Points would secure $29.5 million of the total project cost and Rockingham County would be responsible for $8.9 million of the project if the VATI grant application is awarded. Carr said funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used toward the project’s expenses.
