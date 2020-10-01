PENN LAIRD — When construction for Rockingham Park at the Crossroads was underway in 2015, an employee with Partners Excavating discovered four tombstones near an old fence at the center of the park.
After an archaeological crew identified possible gravesites in two other areas, construction on the park was halted and an excavating crew was hired by the county to dig further.
The remains of 38 individuals were found buried on the property from the 18th and 19th centuries, including Neal Earnah Wise’s great-great-grandmother Nancy Sheets Wise and possibly her husband Adam Wise, who was killed in the Civil War Battle of Kernstown.
For more than a century, Nancy and Adam Wise’s graves went unrecognized, but with help from extended family, their remains were identified and moved to the park’s Memorial Cemetery, which was dedicated Thursday afternoon.
“It’s very emotional,” Neal Earnah Wise said. “It’s truly recognition [of them].”
During Thursday’s dedication, members of the Wise and Sheets family heard from county officials about the process that went into identifying the gravesites and creating a formal burial space where the remains could be moved to permanently.
County Administrator Stephen King said that when the news broke out that tombstones and additional gravesites were discovered on the property, construction work was suspended. Roughly three months later, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to allow anyone with information on the gravesite to share what they knew, but nothing was said.
“No one came forward,” Neal Earnah Wise said.
Since he knew where the cemetery was, Wise said he reached out to the county and shared all the information he had.
Glen Berkshire, a retired county builder, also reached out to the county, according to King.
King said Berkshire’s family had bought the farm and 365 acres of land, and Berkshire remembered farming around a wrought iron fence with gravestones inside.
In 1951, the family divided the farm and later moved. When Charles Heatwole bought the property, King said, Heatwole didn’t remember a graveyard being on the farm.
But the county continued to investigate and found dated aerial photography that revealed a vegetated area on the land, further providing context that a gravesite had been present.
“The burial remains discovered during construction of the park were moved to this location under the supervision of the county circuit court, an archeologist with Dutton and Associates and Kyger Funeral Home with consent of the Department of Historic Resources,” King said. “That work was done with great reverence and respect.”
King said the markers were laid out in a similar pattern to the original cemetery, with a smaller stone representing what were likely a child’s grave. The legible headstones of Azzie Sheets, Elizabeth Albright and John Albright, along with other markers can be seen at Memorial Cemetery.
Wise said he appreciated the county's willingness to designate a new cemetery at the park.
“To know that our ancestors that we know were buried here are remembered means a great deal,” he said.
