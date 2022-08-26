Need not rev up dirt bike engines on Trinity Church Road, as the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors turned down a proposed training facility at its meeting Wednesday.
Andrew Rodgers sought a special-use permit for a dirt bike training facility at 1445 Trinity Church Road. The board tabled the request at its Aug. 10 meeting, where two people raised questions and concerns about the proposal and another asked the board to deny the permit.
“I liked the idea of the training, but it was the location,” said District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler. “It’s too close to neighbors and the roadway.”
Rodgers, who was not present Wednesday, had said the training would have been consistent with regulations from the Motorcycle Safety Federation. Dirt bikes would be maintained by Rodgers, and racing would be prohibited.
Chandler said that while he thought Rodgers’ proposal was legitimate, his concerns with traffic and Trinity Church Road being “sharp and narrow” outweighed the benefits of the training facility. He said he hoped Rodgers finds a “proper place” elsewhere to operate the business.
“I hope they do it, because in my opinion, I think it’s something that’s needed,” he said.
Dog Day Care Tabled
Supervisors unanimously tabled a special-use permit request from Amy Sheppard for a commercial kennel on the north side of Wentworth Drive, just west of Phillips Store Road.
According to Kelly Getz, county zoning administrator, Sheppard started a dog day care and boarding business several years ago in Linville. Sheppard said she was unaware a special-use permit was required for the business, but intends to comply with county rules.
During the public hearing, two people, who identified themselves as clients of Sheppard, spoke highly of how Sheppard took care of their dogs. They praised her good and professional services. No one spoke in opposition.
District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie requested the board table the request, because officials are considering a revision to the county’s commercial dog kennel ordinance.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission tabled the commercial dog kennel ordinance in July, and no action has been taken since. Because Sheppard’s request was tabled, she will have to suspend operations within 30 days after the county notified her that she was in violation of county code, Getz said.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said the tabling may hopefully speed up the ordinance revision process, as it makes its way through levels of county government.
Other Business
In other business, Supervisors voted 4-1 to designate “retail use not otherwise listed” as a permitted use in an industrial zoned district. Currently, the use requires a special-use permit to operate in an industrial district.
Ritchie was the lone vote against.
According to county documents, the purpose of the amendment is to accommodate wholesale contractor supply businesses that also have a retail component. This type of business should have no greater impact than a use such as a machinery and equipment center, which is permitted by-right in an industrial district.
Supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning request from McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company, which sought to rezone its land at 65 Stover Drive to a business district.
McGaheysville Fire Chief Todd Breeden said part of the facility would be leased out for a 24/7 gym. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the volunteer fire department’s methodology, he said, and the rezoning would generate revenue for the company to continue providing services.
Supervisors also unanimously approved a request from Faris Al Anbari of Penn Laird to rezone roughly 2 acres on the west side of Bear Crossing Court to a residential district. Anbari plans to build town homes on the site.
And the board also approved a special-use permit for Joseph and Donna Hartman, who plan to operate a machinery and equipment center at 4484 John Deere Drive in Linville.
According to county documents, the Hartmans have operated a machinery and equipment center at the location since 1959. They plan to add a new building for repair work and office space.
