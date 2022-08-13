Rockingham County officials have endorsed two projects that aim to improve Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, while also identifying some other segments on the artery for fixes.
County Administrator Stephen King sent a letter Friday to the Virginia Department of Transportation to serve as the county’s written endorsement of the Interstate 81 widening project through Harrisonburg, from mile marker 242 to 248. Rockingham County also supports the Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes project on Interstate 81 near the southern end of the county.
The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday authorized King to draft the letter.
The Harrisonburg widening is a $320 million, 6.8-mile project that expands Interstate 81 to three lanes northbound and southbound from one mile south of the Exit 243 interchange, near Pleasant Valley Road, to approximately one mile north of the Exit 247 interchange.
According to VDOT drafts, the additional lanes would be located on the inside of the existing lanes, largely within the existing right of way. A concrete median barrier will be maintained.
The project also repairs, widens and replaces the eight existing mainline bridges within the project limits. Officials will consider the designs in late 2023, and construction is slated to begin in spring 2025.
The project in Weyers Cave adds a third lane to northbound Interstate 81 from mile marker 234.1 to 237.7, and southbound on the interstate from mile marker 237.9 to 234.2.
According to VDOT, the widening provides truck-climbing lanes on the right side in each direction to reduce the likelihood of trucks slowing in the primary travel lanes on the steep grades.
The Weyers Cave project would cost an estimated $127.2 million. The two projects are part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, which was signed into law in spring 2019.
King’s letter also proposed possibilities for improvements on other segments on Interstate 81 in the county.
“Looking ahead to the future, our citizens would be well served by widening I-81 from the north end of the Truck Climbing Lanes to mile marker 242 where the Harrisonburg widening begins,” King wrote. “The bridge crossing the North River has been the site of several bad crashes and would benefit from widening.
“Additionally, the section of I-81 from mile marker 248 to the 251 exit suffers congestion southbound, and crashes northbound, as drivers leave Harrisonburg and speed up. Those two segments would be the next logical projects which would improve I-81 through Rockingham County,” King wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.