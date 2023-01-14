As the workforce changes, so do the learning needs of students while they're still in public education. School divisions must look at what their offering students in the way of courses and decide every year whether they need to omit, change or add course offerings.
Several new courses were approved at a Rockingham County School Board meeting on Monday.
Suggestions for new courses can come from the Virginia Department of Education, teachers, or students, said Eric Fitzgerald, Career and Technical Education Director.
An advisory council meets and considers these suggestions and whether they will cost the school division anything and, if it does, whether they can feasibly be added to the budget.
"If we decide we need, we'll survey students to gauge students interest," Fitzgerald said. "We need to know we have enough students to make it a go."
Once all that information is gathered, Fitzgerald takes the new course offerings to the School Board for approval.
On Monday, the board approved the addition of six new courses at all of the high schools in Rockingham County — law, real estate, data science, advanced physical education, digital art, and technical theater two.
Fitzgerald said that the real estate course had sparked significant interest among students and teachers.
To become a real estate agent, you must be 18 and pass a rigorous exam. Fitzgerald said this class would target seniors, although juniors can join if there are enough spots, and will prepare them to take the real estate licensure test once they turn 18.
"There has been an increase in our focus on work-based learning and internships," he said. "And we thought 'How can we have something that students could earn a certification to help with their career?'"
There are several teachers already at the high schools who are teaching businesses and marketing, that are already licensed real estate agents, and who are excited to bring a real estate class to the students of Rockingham County.
A law class is already offered at Turner Ashby High School, Fitzgerald said, formerly called "street law," but due to a change in state guidelines, starting this fall, the class will just be "law," and it will be offered at all four high school schools.
The class will discuss contract law, how the system works, and generally "stuff that everyone should know," Fitzgerald said.
Data science is a brand new math elective.
Advanced physical education is a class for those students who want to fit personal fitness and weight training into their daily schedule.
Digital art is an answer to the growing art scene that features art created on a device, which is becoming increasingly popular, Fitzgerald said.
"Teachers are excited about this one," he said. "They will take the basics of art and apply it to a highly marketable career."
Technical theater 2 is something that students have been asking for a while. There is a need and desire to continue advancing their aspect of theater education for students.
"We're trying to enhance our fine arts offerings," Fitzgerald said.
These courses will be available to all high school students in the fall as long as there is enough interest.
