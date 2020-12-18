When it was announced in November of 2019 that Linville-Edom Elementary School may close rather than be renovated, parents and community members pushed back.
A closure would mean hundreds of students attending a new school and the shuttering of an over 80-year-old building steeped in history and rooted in the community.
However, due to community push back and the School Board's hope to find a solution that didn't include closing the school, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said he commissioned a study of the property and some alternative solutions.
The suggestion to close the school was first made by Scheikl when it was estimated to cost $7 million and $8.5 million to renovate the building, according to studies. What made the upgrade particularly expensive is the outdated septic system on the property. There seemed to be no good way to replace or upgrade the system without costing the school division a fortune, Scheikl said.
Any solution was going to be pricey, and the two options being explored to keep LEES open are no exception.
One option is to install a system that can filter the discharge and can then the clean water would flow into a stream. However, because the discharge cannot be completely without pollutants, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality would require the school division to purchase nitrate credits, which can cost the division an additional $500,000 to $800,000 on top of the cost of the new system, according to Scheikl.
Another option would be to use land to filter the discharge, which would require acquisition of land.
Despite the financial drawbacks, the intent is to find a solution that would allow Linville-Edom Elementary School to remain open, Scheikl said.
School Board members should have additional information in the next month or so, with which to make a decision moving forward.
