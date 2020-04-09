For the next two weeks, Rockingham County residents will be able to provide their comments on the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget by email after the Board of Supervisors extended the public comment period.
Those who want to comment can do so by emailing County Administrator Stephen King.
Broadcast through Zoom, supervisors held their second electronic meeting on Wednesday to hold a public hearing on the proposed $385.3 million budget, the $180 million capital improvements plan and proposed water and sewer rate changes to the Smith Creek Water and Waste Authority.
Trish Davidson, director of finance for the county, told the board that the rate change for the Smith Creek Water and Waste Authority was only for the water portion. It has been proposed that residents of the Smith Creek service area have an increase in rates for more than 4,000 gallons of water.
Currently, the water rate is set at $3.75 per 1,000 gallons above 4,000 gallons. The proposal would set the rate at $4 per 1,000 gallons above 4,000 gallons.
If approved, Davidson said, it would bring an additional $7,000 in revenue per year.
For the county’s budget, Supervisor Mike Breeden said that while he has served on the county’s finance committee for at least 20 years, the FY20-21 budget was “probably the hardest budget to be put together.”
King, who presented the budget to the board and provided materials for residents to view on the county’s website, said development of the budget began in December, and it was presented to supervisors in February, but was re-evaluated due to the long-lasting effects of COVID-19.
“Sales tax, meals tax and lodging tax and fees are projected to be short over $1.5 million,” King said of the FY19-20 budget. “Revenue projected for the general fund is at $136.5 million, which is $1.2 million less than budgeted.”
For the proposed FY20-21 budget, King said the general fund budget reflects an increase of $2.1 million, or 1.56%, over the FY19-20 adopted budget.
Major revenue increases include $870,000 increase to real estate revenue due to new construction, $500,000 increase to personal property tax and $123,500 in grant funds from the commonwealth of Virginia for the purchase of cardiac monitor units.
King said major revenue decreases that will be seen in the budget include a $500,000 reduction in food and beverage tax, $165,000 reduction in the use of money and property due to reduced interest rates, $200,000 in miscellaneous revenue and a $711,829 reduction in use of fund reserve.
To support county staff and essential needs in various departments, the budget will reflect expenditure increases to add positions in the fire and rescue department, funding operations and maintenance for the new Port Road Emergency Services Station, adding personnel and replacing vehicles in the sheriff’s office and funding operating needs of the Middle River Regional Jail.
King said the county continues its commitment to addressing needs for both county government and schools, while attempting to minimize the impact on taxpayers.
There are no proposed tax increases in the budget.
Chairman Bill Kyger said that while the public hearing for the budget won’t close for another two weeks, the numbers are still subject to change due to COVID-19.
Those submitting comments can also comment on the CIP, a five-year plan guiding future construction and capital projects that includes $61 million for education-related projects, including renovating McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School.
Based on the CIP report, education had the highest amount of expenditures, largely due to Rockingham County Public Schools requesting the funding.
School renovations are slated to start with McGaheysville Elementary School during fiscal year 2024, with an estimated cost of $7.7 million.
Renovations to Spotswood High School and Elkton Elementary School would begin during FY25, with Spotswood High School costing $40 million and Elkton Elementary School $13.3 million.
Other education-related projects being proposed will be funded through the Virginia Public Schools Authority.
Public works and utilities also have high budgets, with public works at $56.6 million and $40.1 million for utilities.
In the community development budget, improvements for the Lake Shenandoah watershed culvert worth $1.61 million for FY21 has been included. The project is funded with a 50% match between the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation as part of the revenue sharing program.
The project would upgrade two upstream culverts at Baybrook Drive and Berryfield Drive, along with reconstructing a crossing at Shen Lake Drive. The upgrades and reconstruction are planned for completion in FY21.
There are also plans to construct a stormwater control facility in the Lake Shenandoah watershed in FY21, followed by maintenance costs in FY22-25. Building the facility and maintaining it is estimated to cost $613,000.
Within public safety, a new response station to improve service levels in the Broadway district is being proposed. The North Area Response Station, to be located off Kratzer Road, would be constructed during FY23 for an estimated $1.5 million.
An amphitheater and recreation center are on the books for the recreation budget, both expected to be constructed in FY25.
The amphitheater would be located at the Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and would be used to host regional athletic events, offer amenities for the community and provide athletic fields and recreation facilities near the Urban Growth Area. It is estimated to cost $1 million.
The recreation center, also to be located at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, is being proposed to open up opportunities for people to get involved by hosting tournaments and events and create revenue. The project is slated to cost $7 million.
According to the proposed CIP that was included in the Planning Commission’s report, a variety of funding options exist, including direct county contribution from the county budget, which will be considered in April.
The county is also considering cash proffers, federal and state funds, fees collected by the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority and bonds as funding sources.
Public comments should be submitted to King by April 22 prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting.
