The site where a train collided with a Rockingham County school bus last fall is one of the locations proposed for improvements using funding from the commonwealth’s Smart Scale program.
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution supporting a grant application for improvements to the U.S. 340 and Island Ford Road intersection, as well as other transportation projects across the county.
In March, the Board of Supervisors authorized Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development, to proceed with the application process. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program is funded by grants.
Grant applications are due Aug. 1, and applications require resolutions of support from their respective localities. VDOT officials will recommend funding options to be approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in June.
County officials are applying to install a traffic signal and a northbound turn lane at the U.S. 340 and Island Ford Road intersection. In November, a train clipped the back of a Rockingham County Public Schools bus at the intersection, and school transportation officials have said the bus driver was “following protocol.”
The project would cost an estimated $676,000, according to county documents.
County officials are also proposing an unsignalized, restricted crossing U-turn at the U.S. 33 and Rockingham Park Way intersection in line with VDOT’s U.S. 33 Arterial Management Plan.
Instead of turning left onto U.S. 33 from the park, southbound drivers would turn right and make a U-turn at a new crossover.
The project would cost an estimated $3.2 million.
Proposed revisions at the U.S. 33, Indian Trail Road and Cross Keys Road intersection include a signalized, restricted crossing U-turn intersection.
The proposed improvements would cost an estimated $6.2 million.
The county is also proposing to convert the U.S. 33, Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road intersection to a thru-cut.
At a thru-cut, through traffic movements are restricted between Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road. Vehicles would make a U-turn at the Rockingham Pike and East Point Road signal and at McGaheysville Road, about a third of a mile away from Resort Drive.
Costs are estimated at $2.7 million.
In other business, county staff is requesting approval to enter a contract with The Berkley Group, as staff completes an update of the county’s comprehensive plan. Under the contract, the scope of work would not exceed $160,000.
Staff will also request authorization for a contract with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission to prepare the transportation chapter of the comprehensive plan. This, according to county documents, would not exceed $30,000.
Supervisors will also consider relocating the polling location for the county’s Stony Run precinct to Spotswood High School. This would impact 2,176 voters, according to county documents.
And a public hearing is scheduled for a rezoning request by Hayder Shahadha, who seeks to rezone 2 acres of land to a residential district on the east side of Bear Crossing Court in Penn Laird.
A draft plan shows four proposed town home-style apartments, each with four units.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval at its meeting June 7.
